Competition and award wins are always special but for David Nixon, A Smooth Kitty's latest took on more meaning.
The eight-year-old mare was named Reining Australia's Non Pro Mare of the Year for 2023 after wins and strong performances at big shows - The Queensland State Reining Show, Oceania Nationals, Pacific Coast Reining Show, NSW State Show and Reining Australia Nationals.
Reining is a technical equestrian discipline with tricky maneuvers including spins and sliding stops.
The key to winning is earning high scores through correctness and a willing mount.
A Smooth Kitty's award win came as a shock to the Glen Innes-native Nixon, who had already left the event prior to the awards ceremony.
But it was a welcomed, albeit emotional, surprise.
A Smooth Kitty, or Phoebe as she's more commonly known, was a gift from Nixon's twin brother Paul prior to his sudden death from pancreatic cancer.
"She was only three weeks old when my brother passed away," Nixon said.
"I looked after his horses and sold them before he passed away.
"It came down to the last one which he didn't want to sell, he wanted to give the foal to me."
Paul had given his brother permission to sell the foal if he wished to but David opted to pursue reining with her.
And it paid off.
From her Futurity year in 2018 she excelled.
"I thought I will have to try her out with reining and she was able to win quite a few Futurities and Derbies," Nixon said.
"I am a Non Pro but I also go in the Open events.
"She always came reserve champion to the top trainer, Warren Backhouse.
"I beat all the other open trainers, except Warren."
And there was plenty of emotion with every triumph.
"Every time I won an event, I would have to put my sunglasses on," Nixon said.
"People would come up and hug me.
"I would get off her and pat her and basically be sobbing.
"I am a tough guy, I can fight but I am not afraid to show my emotions."
Unsurprisingly, Nixon has had plenty of people wanting to purchase Phoebe over the years.
He held on to her until six weeks ago when she went to her forever home.
But, her legacy does live on after producing a filly in 2020 by leading reining sire Whizzel A Melody.
"The filly is really talented," Nixon said.
"She has been in training for 12 months and I know I am going to have a really good competition horse with her.
"People were really pleased and excited for me that she had a filly so I can breeding that bloodline down and get back into reining bloodlines."
The youngster will get a taste of competition with some "smaller shows" next year before her four-year-old Futurity year in 2025.
Selling Phoebe was bittersweet but Nixon knew it was the right decision, especially with Paul giving his blessing all those years ago.
"I guess the main reason is I am gearing down a little now as far as showing goes," he said.
"I know when you sell a horse, you have got no control over what happens but with the people that bought her, I know she is a keeper.
"She has just gone to the best of homes.
"The woman who bought her just keeps getting in contact with me and saying 'I love her so much, I never thought I would have a horse like this'.
"I don't want to try and make myself out to be some horseman trainer.
"But I was just happy to know you are able to train a horse to someone who really appreciates her and is going to be part of the family until she dies."
Because that's what it is all about for Nixon.
It's not the accolades or competition wins which has kept him going.
"I talk to people and they say you are really kind with your horses and I say 'they are really kind to me,'" Nixon said.
"They are born and they have a mother. They are nurtured. That is what you have got to do with animals.
"Especially being a gift from my brother I guess even more so."
