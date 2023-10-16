Glen Innes Examiner
Melissa Macdonald from Glen Innes has won the Woolworths 'National team Leader of the year' award for 2023

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated October 18 2023 - 7:40pm, first published October 16 2023 - 5:04pm
Woolworths operations Manager Lauren Parsons (left) Melissa Macdonald (centre) and Glen Innes Store Manager Brian Cormick (right). Photo supplied.
Melissa Macdonald has been named Woolworth's customer service team leader of the year after almost 15 years working with the team at Glen Innes.

