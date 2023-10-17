The first wagon load of Archibald Windeyer's provisions for his new station, 'Deepwater', in 1838 included 2000 pounds of flour costing £60 a ton, and seven bushels of wheat - 30/- a bushel.
Archibald's diary records the difficulty in sowing, harvesting, threshing, and grinding wheat.
Max Woods notes in The Land of the Beardies Bulletin Vol. 28... 'while James Ruse grew the first wheat crops in the colony many years before, there is a record in the Deepwater station Diary ... of men pulling out weeds, Fat Hen, and Oats, from a wheat crop in 1845...'
Ex convict Scottish born millwright Peter Bowers is associated with the nearby Dundee Flour Mill.
Charged with murder after a fight in 1819 he was sentenced to be hanged until many influential people petitioned urging commutation - and his sentence was commuted to transportation for life...
Married to his second wife Eliza (nee Lowe) he was lessee of the Dundee flour mill from 1857 to 1860, originally advertising grinding wheat for 2/6 a bushel.
CW Gardiner listed the Mill for sale in the Armidale Express in October 1858. 'That valuable free hold property known as the Dundee Flour Mill situated in the town of Dundee as it now stands, in complete working order'.
The buildings consist of the Mill and a substantial four room dwelling house etc, The engine is high pressure of eight horsepower, driving four-foot stones and grinding 200 bushels a week.
The whole occupy a block of land containing about 3 acres, 1 rood and 8 perches, bounded by the Severn River and Hogues Creek on two sides and enclosed with a substantial 3 rail fence.
About 1/2 an acre of it is under cultivation as a garden and is enclosed within a close paling fence...
The above snug property is situated at Dundee, on the Great North Road, and one of the most rising towns in the Northern New England district. It is about 80 miles from Armidale and is the centre of one of the finest agricultural districts in the Colony.
So good an opportunity is rarely to be met with for an Industrious Practical Man to establish himself ...
Other flour mills - Henderson's, Grover's, Utz (Sunlight), and at Mt Mitchell, Ben Lomond, Yarrowford, Bolivia, Stonehenge etc.
