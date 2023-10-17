Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes history, a look at flour milling

By Eve Chappell
October 18 2023 - 9:37am
The first wagon load of Archibald Windeyer's provisions for his new station, 'Deepwater', in 1838 included 2000 pounds of flour costing £60 a ton, and seven bushels of wheat - 30/- a bushel.

