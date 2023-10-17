A GLEN INNES small business that helps customers make the most of excess solar power has been named a finalist in a state awards program.
Catch Power was started in Glen Innes in 2016 by local electrical engineer and software developer Jason DeJong and Sydney based solar expert Scott Young.
The company now employs 21 locals and exports its products as far afield as New Zealand and New Caledonia.
Catch Power is in line for a 2024 Telstra Best of Business Awards.
They are one of 39 NSW finalists selected from more than 22,000 nominations nationwide.
"We create load management devices," Mr Young said.
"Many householders who rely on solar power do not have batteries, so they only consume about 30 per cent of the energy their systems produce.
"The rest is exported into the grid. We're looking to match household loads with solar.
"The largest of these is electric hot water, which can represent up to 20 per cent of a household's consumption."
Mr Young said the team at Catch Power was working closely with South Australian and Queensland networks to control solar systems' energy production and to ramp production up or down, depending on the needs of the network.
"Catch Power is also working with inverter manufacturers, coordinating batteries and EV chargers within a home," Mr Young said.
"We're very excited to be finalists for our category; it's a reflection of our staff and the hard work they put in to produce, engineer and distribute the product."
Finalists for the Telstra awards were selected on criteria such as economic sustainability, operational effectiveness and technology adoption.
Winners will be announced on Friday, November 3 and will attend a celebratory dinner in Sydney in February next year.
