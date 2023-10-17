Blaming the victims has long been policy relating to refugees
In 2001 John Howard, then Prime Minister of Australia, started to take Australia in a new direction with regard to asylum seekers when, in the middle of an election campaign, he falsely alleged that children had been thrown overboard and his government refused permission for the SS Tampa to dock with asylum seekers abroad.
Since then, Australia's record of treating asylum seekers arriving by sea has gone from bad to worse.
Tony Abbott's three-word slogans trivialised the issue and dehumanised those seeking asylum. Even the language was twisted by calling asylum seekers "illegal immigrants", when they had a legal right to seek asylum.
Repeated efforts by both major parties to "out gonzo" each other have had a horrendous impact, both on individuals and on Australia's human rights record.
ALP governments saw asylum seekers sent to various south pacific destinations with terrible results. The latest stories from Papua New Guinea that detainees are about to be evicted because promised Australian funds have not been delivered are appalling.
That billions of dollars have been spent over the last decade or so detaining people in Nauru and other places in appalling conditions is a sad indictment on successive Australian governments of all persuasions.
The Albanese government has maintained the Coalition's tactics to combat arrivals by boat.
This has included keeping the detention centre on Nauru operational and reportedly sending another 11 asylum seekers there recently.
At the same time, as highlighted in a recent report and as made clear to successive governments, more people arrived by air and subsequently claimed asylum than ever arrived by boat. Media reports indicate that there are now approximately 100,000 people, from an estimated 140,000 arrivals, who have waiting on their asylum claim made after flying in since 2014.
Yet these arrivals have never been subjected to the discriminatory and inhumane treatment reserved for "boat people". They have been able to work and live in the community on mainland Australia while their claims for refugee status were assessed.
The inhumane detention regime applied to boat arrivals has a greater financial cost than just the costs of detaining people. A recent court decision has seen the Australian government pay over $27 million compensation to Indonesians wrongly detained as adults when they were children.
A Victorian court approved a $70 million settlement in 2017. The Australian government agreed to compensate asylum seekers detained on Manus Island between 2012-14 for physical and psychological suffering caused by their detention.
Quite apart from the financial cost, the very real physical and psychological impact on detainees as a result of their incarceration and mistreatment is horrendous. When Peter Dutton was Minister for Home Affairs he even tried to stop detainees being brought to the mainland for medical treatment.
Blanket policies are bad policies. They do not allow individual circumstances to be taken into account.
Australia's policies to detain asylum seekers arriving by boat and the callous and inhumane treatment once they were in detention are a cause for national shame. Former Liberal Prime Minister Malcolm Fraser had no truck for policies that his successors have introduced.
He opened Australia to boat people arriving on Australian shores after the fall of South Vietnam. The sky did not fall in. The people who came have, in the main, integrated successfully into Australian society and made very positive contributions.
The media and political hysteria, and subsequent inhumane treatment, associated with one type of asylum seeker over the last 20 years, those arriving by boat, does Australian society and Australians a great disservice and causes untold harm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.