A GROUP focused on improving health services in the region has entered a new partnership to help with its fundraising.
Glen Innes was the first town in New South Wales to adopt the Attract Connect Stay program in 2022.
The key purpose of Attract Connect Stay is to address the chronic shortages of health professionals including GPs, Nurses, Dentists, Pharmacists and Allied Health workers in the Glen Innes Severn Council area.
In Other News:
It has made a successful application to the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal to enter into a partnership agreement with them.
Glen Innes council also assisted with grant money when the group was set up and has reallocated funding to help with ongoing operational expenses.
"We are very appreciative of the generous support the community has provided to date and is hoping this new option will be considered at tax time," deputy chair Sam Baker said.
"We have also been able to secure the services of Deb Smith to be the Business Development Officer.
"Deb has very generously offered to take time out of her busy days to liaise with anyone and everyone about what ACS-GI has done and is looking to achieve in the next 12-18 months."
She remains focussed on bringing GPs and allied health professionals; aiming to recruit vocationally registered GPs, a pharmacist, a dentist, a speech therapist, a physiotherapist and an exercise physiologist to town.
"While Glen Innes is far from alone in needing these services where the district has a unique point of difference is that we have ASC-GI underway and adopting a proactive approach to the district's health care needs," Mr Baker said.
"There is no doubt that over time further results will be achieved but we as a district must continue to support the program."
The group has also raised just over $2500 of its $10,000 goal in an online art auction.
The local and interstate artworks can be viewed at https://www.32auctions.com/ACSART.
Attract Connect Stay Glen Innes will hold its annual general meeting Thursday November 9, with a 6pm start at the hub.
A light supper will be served. For catering purposes RSVP to Karen on 0438243885 by Monday November 6 at 5pm.
