Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Community

The Glen Innes Business Awards night was an incredible success

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
October 24 2023 - 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Innes Business Chamber President Cassandra Hill (centre) poses a question to Nathan and Bonnie Hindmarsh (left) as host Jim A Barker (right) watches on. Photo: Bianca Hill, Honey Bee Photography.
Glen Innes Business Chamber President Cassandra Hill (centre) poses a question to Nathan and Bonnie Hindmarsh (left) as host Jim A Barker (right) watches on. Photo: Bianca Hill, Honey Bee Photography.

After a seven-year hiatus, the Glen Innes Business Awards came back with a bang.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.