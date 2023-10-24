Glen Innes Examiner
History, John Fuller maps Stonehenge Village, New England

By Eve Chappell
October 25 2023 - 7:07am
John Fuller's mapping of Stonehenge Village. Pictures supplied.
We are so fortunate that Stonehenge school teacher John Fuller was an historian who jotted down notes and made a couple of sketch maps of the area.

