We are so fortunate that Stonehenge school teacher John Fuller was an historian who jotted down notes and made a couple of sketch maps of the area.
The then village had been surveyed in 1851 by Surveyor J J Galloway at the same time as he surveyed Glen Innes.
However, even before this, one of the earliest hotels in the district had been built there, Boyd's Inn, known as the Dumbarton Castle.
Donald McIntyre, Edward Sargeant, John Proctor, and Finlay McInnes were the licensees.
In 1858 the hotel was advertised as having 'a detached kitchen, outhouses, stabling and other suitable premises situated in the town of Stonehenge, Beardy Plains, 50 miles from Armidale on the Great North Road, as also the 8 1/2 acre allotment upon which the building is erected....''
The McAlister, Hugh Hutchison, Alex Hutchison, Brew, Pomroy, Passmore, Smith, Wetherspoon, Gould, Winter, McAlpin, Watts, and McPherson families residing on the Stonehenge Road petitioned the Schools Council for a Provisional School in 1876, as between them they had 48 children over the age of four years.
Two years later they had their wish - a tent, on Alex Hutchison's property where a Mr A Mooney was the schoolmaster.
It was stated that John Pomroy was prepared to donate land in a further application for a Public School in 1880, and by 1882 a new brick school opened with 50 pupils, taught originally by John Kelly.
The school closed in 1956 with John Fuller the final schoolmaster to teach there. The building was demolished to make way for roadworks in 1982 and in 1986 the public hall and post office were pulled down, but John's map shows us where they were.
He also compiled lists of the owners of some of the properties eg Argyle - Dangar, Lamb 1900, J Edmonds, E Ross, Parker, Spencer, R Blyth Commander Gordon; as well as Eatonvale, Mooreside, Inglewood, Argyle, The Elms, The Grange, Hazelwood, Station View, Pandora, Springfield, Rose Valley, Duntulm, Riverdene, Glen Legh.
John Fuller finished his teaching career at the Glen Innes Primary school - retiring in 1967, having also taught at Round Mountain Duncans Creek, Earlwood, Furracabad and Wellingrove.
He was first Treasurer and then Life Member, of the Historical Society and Junior Farmers was a special interest - he was keenly interested in and greatly appreciated in the communities in which he lived and taught.
