In more than forty years of teaching, including fifteen as a high school Deputy Principal and sometime relieving Principal, I saw my fair share of playground disputes and ongoing fights between students.
One of the key features of all these disputes was that they were rarely "stand alone".
The antagonism was nearly always rooted in disputes over property, relationships or territory that went back years.
Someone, possibly a former neighbour's second cousin's ex-boyfriend's little brother had said something disparaging about a student's mother when they were both in Year 2. Years later any perceived negative actions or comments is taken as cause for retribution.
A student may be romantically involved with a friend's ex. There is no greater act of betrayal in the mind of a teenager. It justifies, in the minds of the slighted party and all their friendship group, saying and doing the most unimaginably hurtful things in person, behind their back and on social media.
It might be a dispute between two groups of students, possibly in different year groups, over where they sit in the playground during breaks.
They might physically move, or remove, each other's stuff, which could include throwing bags with laptops in them off a third-floor balcony, or plastering insulting and/or racist graffiti near the disputed area.
The time and effort taken to deal with these issues had impacts on the general life of the school and particularly on the education and wellbeing of those directly involved, and their friends, and their families.
I urge everyone reading this to honestly think back to their school days and reflect on just how deep the emotions ran in circumstances like those.
Imagine the depth of the feelings of hurt, of betrayal, of physical loss of place and possessions.
Imagine then the depth of feeling when the slights go back generations, not just a few years. Imagine the hurt and anger when they affect whole populations.
Notably in the Gaza Strip and Israel, we are seeing those feelings writ large.
Often it is not possible to work out who "cast the first stone".
Many Israeli citizens have been protesting the fact that the state of Israel, born out of the aftermath of World War II, in which Jews were horrendously and horrifically murdered in their millions, should move so far towards fascism in its government.
Israelis have felt under siege since the establishment of the country, with many surrounding countries committed to their annihilation.
Most recently, Israelis have seen civilians killed and kidnapped in an aggressive and barbaric assault by Hamas.
Palestinians feel betrayed after the promised establishment of their own country evaporated after World War 1, and their land has been taken by an expansionary Israeli state.
They have been progressively, forcefully and violently pushed back into smaller and smaller areas.
Just last week it was reported that another group of Bedouin shepherds had been hounded out of the lands on which they have lived for generations.
All of these factors, on both sides, give rise to extremism and violence.
I don't know what the answer is. But Australian politicians jumping up and down in absolute support of one side and condemning the other is certainly not the way forward. In the long term it needs all those involved to look honestly and dispassionately at the issues and work together to find a way forward without violence.
