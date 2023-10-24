Glen Innes Examiner
Israel conflict in 2023 a tragedy on all sides - Michael McNamara

By Michael McNamara
October 25 2023 - 7:30am
Palestinians search ruined buildings following an airstrike, there are victims on all sides of the conflict, writes Michael McNamara.
In more than forty years of teaching, including fifteen as a high school Deputy Principal and sometime relieving Principal, I saw my fair share of playground disputes and ongoing fights between students.

