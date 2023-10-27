Top five unique hotel rooms in Iceland for an unforgettable stay

The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis

Iceland, the land of fire and ice, is not just known for its breathtaking landscapes, the Northern Lights, and the enigmatic Blue Lagoon.



The country also offers some of the most remarkable and unusual accommodations that perfectly mirror its natural wonders.



If you're looking to elevate your Icelandic adventure with an unforgettable stay, we have curated a list of the top five unique hotel rooms in Iceland that promise to mesmerise.

The Bubble Hotel - Sleep Under the Stars

A Celestial Slumber

Imagine falling asleep under the dazzling Northern Lights or the star-lit Arctic sky without the intrusion of the cold. The Bubble Hotel offers this ethereal experience. Transparent and insulated, these bubbles are nestled amidst Iceland's serene forests, ensuring privacy and a close connection to nature. Equipped with comfortable beds and minimalistic decor, the focus remains on the natural spectacle outside. It's a surreal way to spend a night, making you feel as if you're floating in a dream.

Ion Adventure Hotel - Modernity Meets Ruggedness

Architectural Brilliance in the Wild

Located amidst the mountains and lava fields, the Ion Adventure Hotel looks straight out of a sci-fi movie. With its chic, modern design and panoramic views of the Icelandic highlands, this hotel offers an unparalleled blend of luxury and adventure. The rooms, characterised by sustainable design and expansive windows, allow guests to immerse themselves in the surrounding beauty. Its proximity to the Golden Circle route and the Thingvellir National Park makes it a prime location for explorers.

Blue Lagoon Retreat - Ultimate Luxury

Soothing Elegance by Iconic Waters

The Blue Lagoon Hotel Iceland is synonymous with opulence and relaxation. Overlooking the iconic geothermal waters of the Blue Lagoon, this hotel is a retreat for the senses. The minimalist design of the rooms, dominated by soft hues and natural materials, complements the turquoise waters outside. Guests can enjoy private access to the lagoon and indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments. With a world-class restaurant serving delectable Icelandic cuisine and panoramic views of the volcanic landscapes, the Blue Lagoon Retreat promises a stay like no other.

Hotel Rang - Rustic Charm with a Touch of the Cosmos

Log Cabin Meets Observatory

Situated in the South of Iceland, Hotel Rang offers a mix of luxury and the charm of a log cabin. Overlooking the Rang River, this hotel is perfect for those seeking both adventure and relaxation. Each room is themed after a different continent, promising a unique experience. However, the real attraction is the hotel's observatory. With two high-quality telescopes, it's an astronomer's dream. Given its remote location, the Northern Lights often make a grand appearance, making your stay even more magical.

The Elf Garden House - Dive into Icelandic Folklore

A Mystical Abode

Iceland is rich with folklore, with many locals still believing in elves and hidden people. The Elf Garden House, located near Akureyri, allows guests to delve deep into these tales. Built near a reputed elf habitat, this quaint little cottage promises a whimsical stay. Hand-carved wooden interiors, elf-themed decor, and secluded surroundings make it a perfect romantic or family retreat. Legend has it that elves often visit the garden, so keep your eyes peeled.

Making the Most of Your Icelandic Adventure

Choosing a unique place to stay can elevate your Icelandic experience manifold. While the country's natural wonders - from geysers and glaciers to waterfalls and volcanoes - will leave you spellbound, returning to a one-of-a-kind accommodation adds to the memories.

Iceland is a realm of contrasts. Its hotels mirror this sentiment, offering everything from futuristic designs amidst lava fields to bubble rooms under the stars. So, when planning your Icelandic trip, ensure your stay is as magical as the land itself.

Unlocking Iceland's Mysteries Through Its Hotels

When journeying through Iceland, the mesmerising landscapes of glaciers, volcanoes, and vast fjords often dominate the itinerary. Yet, delving deeper into its unique accommodations reveals a lot about the country's culture, history, and approach to sustainable tourism. The hotel rooms in Iceland are not just places to rest; they are experiences in themselves, each echoing a different story, a different facet of this enchanting land. Let's explore some lesser-known yet equally captivating hotels that truly encapsulate Iceland's essence.

Hotel Husafell - Nature's Own Canvas

An Artist's Dream Come True

Nestled in West Iceland, Hotel Husafell is surrounded by glaciers, hot springs, and ancient lava fields. The hotel is designed as an ode to Icelandic art, with each room featuring works from renowned Icelandic artist Pll Gumundsson. The harmonious blend of luxury and nature provides guests with a surreal experience. Imagine waking up to a view where nature paints a different picture every day: from the shimmering Northern Lights in winter to the golden hues of the Midnight Sun in summer. Beyond the art and views, the hotel prides itself on being eco-friendly, utilising geothermal energy for all its power needs.

Silica Hotel - An Extension of the Blue Lagoon

Where Wellness Meets Icelandic Design

While the Blue Lagoon Retreat is widely recognised, the Silica Hotel offers another luxurious way to experience Iceland's most famous geothermal pool. The hotel's design seamlessly blends with the surrounding lava landscapes. Each room offers private verandas with views of the lagoon or the surrounding moss-covered lava fields. Guests are granted exclusive access to a private section of the Blue Lagoon, ensuring a tranquil soak in its therapeutic waters. With a focus on wellness, the hotel also offers treatments harnessing the mineral-rich waters of the Blue Lagoon.

Hotel Egilsen - A Peek into History

Embracing the Charm of a Bygone Era

Situated in the quaint town of Stykkishlmur, Hotel Egilsen provides its guests with a trip down memory lane. Housed in a renovated 19th-century building, the hotel has only ten rooms, ensuring an intimate experience. The rooms are decorated with an eclectic mix of vintage Icelandic furniture and modern amenities. The walls adorned with maps and manuscripts provide insights into the adventures of Danish explorer Captain Jrgen Jrgensen, who played a pivotal role in Iceland's history.

Fosshotel Glacier Lagoon - A Tribute to Natural Wonders

Where Architectural Marvel Meets Nature's Best

Perched between the renowned Skaftafell and Jkulsrln Glacier Lagoon, this hotel provides an architectural treat. The design is inspired by Iceland's unique landscapes, and this is evident in its sharp geometric lines mirroring the glaciers and the vast glass facades reflecting the dance of the Northern Lights. Each room offers panoramic views, be it of the rugged mountains or the tranquil lagoons. Its strategic location also means that some of Iceland's best sights are just a short drive away.

Hotel Laki - Volcanoes and Lakes

The Heartbeat of the Earth

Located in the South of Iceland, near the town of Kirkjubjarklaustur, Hotel Laki provides front-row seats to the mesmerising Lakaggar craters, a row of craters formed during a massive volcanic eruption. The rooms, simple yet comfortable, ensure that the focus remains on the breathtaking views outside. On a clear night, guests can enjoy the Northern Lights from the comfort of their rooms. The hotel also offers a range of activities, from guided tours of the craters to fishing in the nearby lakes.

The Essence of Iceland Reflected Through Its Accommodations

The uniqueness of Icelandic hotels lies in their ability to reflect the land's spirit and tales. From hotels that echo the whispers of past explorers to those that embody the modern Icelandic spirit of sustainability and design, each promises more than just a place to rest. They offer immersive experiences that linger in memory long after the journey ends.

As you plan your next Icelandic escapade, remember that the country's magic isn't confined to its natural wonders. The hotel rooms in Iceland are a testament to the land's ability to inspire, to tell stories, and to offer solace in the heart of its wild landscapes. Whether you choose to sleep under the canvas of the Northern Lights or beside a serene lagoon, rest assured, Iceland will etch its beauty deep into your soul.

Embrace the Icelandic Charm