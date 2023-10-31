In a boost for aspiring cricketers in the region, new cricket nets have been opened at Glen Innes High School.
The official opening of the nets coincided with the first day of Glen Innes Junior Cricket-for this season.
The nets were the fruition of a project of the Glen Innes High School P&C who are committed to work with the school to provide facilities and resources to encourage, promote and develop students.
The nets are not only for the use of the students, but for Glen Innes Junior Cricket and other community groups.
It was a collaborative project between the P&C, GIHS (including the Government Assets department), Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund, working with Northern Inland Cricket NSW manager Henry Cupitt and Glen Innes Junior Cricket.
The Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund facilitated the project.
The ACIF focuses on supporting projects that will attract and grow participation of cricket, in a safe, assessable, welcoming, and fit for purpose environment.
The school's cricket nets required a refresh and Glen Innes Junior Cricket needed a venue to base their summer cricket program.
The renovated nets complement the redesign and reseeding of the school's oval.
The school has also provided a storage container for Glen Innes Junior Cricket to use.
The new cricket nets are a result of a healthy ' greater community' culture, more than just Glen Innes, more like the Northern Inland regions to deliver a new sporting facility in a timely manner.
Thank you to John Rosberg and his team, James Graham and his crew and Gabba Sports.
