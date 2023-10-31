Luther's age was one of great excitement and renewal. The early 1400s had seen the beginning of the Renaissance. Under the motto "Ad Fontes" (to the sources), scholars sought to rediscover ancient texts. No longer was it enough to know what others had said about Plato or Aristotle; you had to read what these writers themselves had said to understand them! Likewise, Christian scholars would not be content to simply read the standard works of their day, such as Peter Lombard's "Sentences". Such later works must be examined in light of Christianity's central text, the Bible. A push that only gained momentum with the fall of Constantinople to the Ottomans in 1453, bringing a flood of scholars and their manuscripts of the Greek New Testament to Western Europe.

