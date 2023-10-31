Halloween is a time of year that we associate with people knocking on doors. On the October 31, 1517, an obscure German monk named Martin Luther would knock on a door so loudly that the sound still reverberates around the world today. His mission was not to ask for lollies, but to nail his "95 Theses" to the door of the Cathedral in his town of Wittenberg. This moment is usually identified as the moment when the Protestant Reformation really kicked off.
Luther's age was one of great excitement and renewal. The early 1400s had seen the beginning of the Renaissance. Under the motto "Ad Fontes" (to the sources), scholars sought to rediscover ancient texts. No longer was it enough to know what others had said about Plato or Aristotle; you had to read what these writers themselves had said to understand them! Likewise, Christian scholars would not be content to simply read the standard works of their day, such as Peter Lombard's "Sentences". Such later works must be examined in light of Christianity's central text, the Bible. A push that only gained momentum with the fall of Constantinople to the Ottomans in 1453, bringing a flood of scholars and their manuscripts of the Greek New Testament to Western Europe.
At this time, the Church operated almost exclusively in Latin. Yet it had been centuries since Latin had been the common tongue in Western Europe. For the vast majority, the truths of God were obscured behind language they could not decipher.
Into this vacuum of understanding sprung men such as Erasmus of Rotterdam, one of the greatest scholars of his time, who produced a version of the Greek New Testament that would wield enormous influence. Building on his work were men such as William Tyndale, who sought to translate the Bible into his native English. Likewise, Martin Luther would, in time, translate the Bible into his native German.
As Luther approached the Cathedral door in Wittenberg, he could scarcely have imagined everything that his simple act of protest would set in motion and has continued to inspire over the past 500+ years. Although I am not sure that he would have been all too surprised. After all, it was his conviction that "A simple layman armed with Scripture is greater than the mightiest pope without it."
Our day is one in which the lessons of Martin Luther's life have much to teach us. At no time in human history have we had greater access to more information than we do at present. But do we interact with the primary sources? Or do we retreat into our tribe and seek out expert voices that confirm what we already held to be true?
It's certainly easier to find a political commentator who can distil complex issues into sound bites than it is to read policy documents and position papers. Doubly so if all we really want are the arguments for or against rather than the details.
Likewise, as a Christian minister, I find that almost everyone has very strong opinions about what the Christian faith is all about. However, often, these opinions owe more to reading the 'experts' or personal feelings than deep engagement with the Bible.
Like Luther and those of his time, might we find that as we go "Ad Fontes," there is much that we have misunderstood or never considered? Try it. You might be pleasantly surprised.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.