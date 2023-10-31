Glen Innes Examiner
South Coast windfarm or offshore gas mining debate reckless - opinion

By Michael McNamara
November 1 2023 - 8:05am
Michael McNamara says that Coalition opposition to offshore windfarms, but silence on offshore gas mining is a telling sign. File photo.
Michael McNamara says that Coalition opposition to offshore windfarms, but silence on offshore gas mining is a telling sign. File photo.

After being a senior minister through almost ten years of LNP government inaction on climate change and renewables, Peter Dutton has been railing publicly in the last week or so to anyone who will listen, and there are unfortunately too many in the media who fall into that category, about the evils of a proposed wind farm off the NSW coast.

