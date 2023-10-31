After being a senior minister through almost ten years of LNP government inaction on climate change and renewables, Peter Dutton has been railing publicly in the last week or so to anyone who will listen, and there are unfortunately too many in the media who fall into that category, about the evils of a proposed wind farm off the NSW coast.
He has claimed to be the champion of the whales, suggesting, despite any evidence to support him. that the wind farms will impact on whale migration routes.
At the same time, he is eerily silent about the proposal to explore for gas in the seas off Newcastle. This proposal, which was killed off by the "Minister for Everything" Scott Morrison over the head of his resources minister Keith Pitt, has now resurfaced.
This proposal to explore for gas off the NSW Coast near Newcastle, has been on the wish list of the gas industry for over a decade. It will involve seismic testing over a large portion of the ocean off the coast between Newcastle and Sydney, which would have a major impact on whales, dolphins and other sea life.
Seismic testing involves detonating explosives under the surface in order to record the sound waves coming back from the ocean floor. This helps determine where it would be best to drill.
This will occur at various times of the year including the whale migration season.
Unfortunately, if whales happen to be swimming by while they are doing the seismic testing it can have a horrendous impact on them.
Offshore wind farms, on the other hand, have a long history of development in Europe without the negative impact on the marine environment and species.
To me, it sounds like more of the same from the Liberals and Nationals.
We need to stop approvals of all new coal and gas projects if we are to have any hope of reaching zero net emissions by 2050. We also have to urgently ramp up the development of renewables and storage solutions.
This position is not some radical Greens agenda.
It is the view of Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, as well as of a significant body of mainstream scientific opinion.
Offshore wind farms can be a critical element to help achieve that objective.
For Peter Dutton and his coalition partners to continue to press for the development of fossil fuel projects at a time when we are facing unprecedented climate pressures is totally irresponsible.
The same can be said of their support for nuclear power, particularly the rolling out of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). They are so keen to divert attention away from their dismal record in government that they are willing to support a technology that has not been tried and tested, that is not commercially viable and that is the most expensive and slowest to implement option available.
There is no commercially viable SMR anywhere in the world, but there are many viable wind farms.
Meanwhile our local member Barnaby Joyce is trying his own impression of King Canute trying to stop the incoming tide in his recent strange little campaign to stop renewables, including his proposed convoy to Canberra. I wonder if that little escapade ever eventuated?
What we seem to be seeing is the emergence of Peter Dutton's strategy for winning back government. Like Tony Abbott before him, he talks up collaboration and bipartisanship, provided it is on his terms, and condemns everything the government is trying to do. We saw it in the campaign against the Voice, where no misinformation and distraction was too much, and we are seeing it here with the proposed windfarm.
"Just say No" seems to be his three-word slogan as he leads the Noalition up to the next federal election in several years' time.
