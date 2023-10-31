A local non-profit with a focus on rural and regional health has been named as a finalist for two National Rural and Remote Health Awards.
As an organisation, HealthWISE is in the running for the Rural/Remote Health Employer of the Year award.
While Senior Primary Health Care Nurse Christine Connor is one of four individuals in Australia to be shortlisted for the Rural/Remote Health Professional of the Year award.
"I am pleased that HealthWISE has been recognised for its excellent work and named as a finalist in the National Rural Health Awards for Employer of the Year," HealthWISE chief executive officer Fiona Strang said.
"This is an amazing honour for the company."
A long-serving HealthWISE employee, Ms Connor has been in her role for more than a decade and worked as a nurse delivering health care for almost 40 years.
"I am truly humbled, thrilled and honoured to be nominated for this prestigious award that encompasses each of our HealthWISE visions and who we are as an organisation," she said.
The Rural/Remote Health Professional of the Year award recognises individuals who have demonstrated 'exceptional commitment, leadership/mentoring and dedication to improving rural and/or remote health outcomes that are culturally safe and responsive'.
"Just to be nominated I feel is such a great honour and privilege to be among the other nominees and participants," Ms Connor said.
Also in the shortlist are Dr Jarrad Lenegan from the WA Remote Vocational Training Scheme, Dr Jared Watts from WA Country Health Service and Dr Corin Miller from Jinggi Gudjaagalali Kids Clinic in NSW.
Ms Connor was inducted into the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network Dedication to Service Hall of Fame at the Primary Care Quality and Innovation Awards in June, and the nursing team she leads was shortlisted for the First Nations Health award.
The team was also a finalist for the Keeping People Healthy award at the Hunter New England Health Excellence Awards in August.
The Rural/Remote Health Employer of the Year award recognises rural organisations that provide quality healthcare services to their patients while caring for their staff's wellbeing and professional development.
It honours employers with an 'exceptional commitment' to developing a culturally competent workforce, and those who improve patient and community health outcomes.
The award also acknowledges initiatives addressing rural healthcare workforce shortages, community engagement and outreach programs, and the use of innovative technologies and practices.
WHAT DOES HEALTHWISE DO:
HealthWISE has a diverse workforce, with 23 per cent identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, 29 per cent identifying as culturally or linguistically diverse and 53 per cent with a lived experience of mental ill health.
The organisation has an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Inclusion Committee which works to improve cultural awareness and culturally safe practices.
Other staff 'special interest' working groups focus on sustainability, health and wellbeing, diverse gender and sexuality, research and health literacy.
Lives Lived Well, Marathon Health, and North and West Remote Health Ltd are also finalists.
Hosted by Rural Health Pro, the inaugural National Rural and Remote Health Awards will be held at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday, November 13, as part of Rural Health Month.
