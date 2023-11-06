CALLING witnesses from the Wobbly Boot hotel and shooting pool with four defendants are just some of the memories Glen Innes born and bred magistrate Darryl Pearce will carry with him as he retires from the bench.
Mr Pearce is NSWs' longest serving magistrate, having served 61 years in the court system, with 43 years on the bench.
He has sat in every local court (about 120) in NSW.
Now, as he hangs up his black robes for the last time in his chambers, Mr Pearce is considering writing a book of his experiences as a magistrate.
But the 78-year-old's fondest and most distinct memories are those of his childhood and early teens, growing up in Glen Innes.
"Dad and mum raised seven children at 92 Grey Street," Mr Peace says.
"Dad was a roads constructor and he'd come home on a Friday with ice creams for us kids, all wrapped in a paper bag.
"Another early memory is going cray-bobbing in the creek with a bit of meat and string.
"We'd come back and have our baths in the chip heater."
Darryl and his six brothers and sister Leonie, the youngest, all went to St Patrick's College and were educated by the nuns.
"I remember on a Friday afternoon, going into town, to one of the department stores, Kwong Sings or MacKenzies, along with many other people who'd come into town from the country to do their shopping and banking," Mr Pearce said.
So it was a shock when he returned, about 50 years later, to serve on the bench at Glen Innes Court House.
"I resided over a number of cases involving drugs, which is very sad, because when I was a child there were no [illicit] drugs in Glen Innes," Mr Pearce said.
"But that's a big change I've noticed; drugs such as methamphetamines are now in every country town, from here to Mildura, and all the associated crime that goes with that."
Mr Pearce entered the legal profession on the advice of his late older brother Kevin Pearce, himself a lawyer who was posthumously bestowed with an OAM in 2019 for his service to the community of Wyong.
The younger brother won a scholarship to study law and "worked my way up the legal system".
A number of cases stick out during his long, rewarding career.
It was while Mr Pearce was serving as a magistrate in Griffith that anti-drugs campaigner Donald Mackay disappeared, in 1977.
While Mr Pearce didn't reside over the inquest, he recalls the night before, four black limousines pulled up outside his suburban home.
"These mafia looking men came up the driveway carrying bottles of wine and all smiles," Mr Pearce said.
"They obviously thought I was the magistrate residing over the inquest (I wasn't). I told them to get off my property and they left."
Mr Pearce was a father of three and aged just 36 when he served as a magistrate in Griffith.
Then there was the time when he was dashing to reside over cases before Wilcannia Local Court.
"About 10 minutes before court was due to start, my car got bogged in mud on the side of the road," Mr Pearce said.
"Next thing, a car pulled up and out jumped four men, all willing to help me."
Eventually the good samaritans were able to pull Mr Pearce from the boggy road using chains and drove off ... only to re-appear as four defendants in a case in the court there.
"When they entered the dock they gave me a wave. I adjourned the case and that night I ended up playing a game of pool with them at the local golf course."
Mr Pearce also remembers residing at the court near The Wobbly Boot, held in a small cottage in Boggabilla.
"We had to call in the witnesses from the hotel," he said.
The magistrate earned the reputation of being "fierce Pearce", a label he said did not accurately describe him.
"Everyone is different, you have to adjust the penalties," he said.
"Serving as a magistrate is a lonely job, but it's also very responsible and very rewarding."
In his retirement, Mr Pearce hopes to spend more time with his wife Audette and three grown children; Brendan, Stuart (both lawyers) and daughter Jenelle, a senior English teacher at St Mary Star of the Sea College in Wollongong.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.