Author Suzanne Leal speaking at High Country Books in Glen Innes

By Staff Writers
November 7 2023 - 11:00am
Acclaimed Australian author Suzanne Leal is coming to Glen Innes. Picture by Adam Yip.
Acclaimed Australian author Suzanne Leal will be appearing in Glen Innes during November when readers have the chance to attend her only New England event at High Country Books, the town's independent bookshop.

