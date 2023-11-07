RUNNING firewood raffles has helped keep Glen Innes Public School's Breakfast Club in a healthy way.
The raffles, conducted by Glen Innes Masonic Lodge, Rose Croix and the Royal Freemason's Benevolent Institution, raised $6000 for the school's breakfast program.
On Wednesday, November 1 representatives from the charities visited the school to hand over the money as part of a fundraising ceremony.
"Running our Breakfast Club is a huge community effort, and we are incredibly grateful for the support," Glen Innes principal Christine Dorward said.
"This kindness ensures all our students can enjoy an opportunity to access breakfast or a snack which enhances engagement in their learning."
Breakfast Club is offered to all Glen Innes Public School pupils and is welcomed by those who catch early, out-of-town buses.
"I like it because I have to get on a bus early and I can eat when I get to school which helps me concentrate in class," school captain Lali said.
School vice-captain Lexi said, "When it's cold there is something warm to eat and if you don't have fruit, you can get fruit too."
The program also encourages students to socialise with their friends and provides a little lunch box top up for those days when children are extra hungry.
"We get toast and fruit and I go over with my friends and get to see lots of new and different people when I go over there," Zoe from kindergarten said.
"Breakfast Club is a good place to get something warm to eat when it is cold outside. I like it if I haven't had breakfast," year 5 pupil Darcy said.
Since it began, the program has seen increased and improved attendance across the school. It helps everyone to engage in learning before the 11.10am recess break; the optimum time for learning.
School Learning Support Officers run the Breakfast Club Program and are kept busy toasting up to 12 loaves of bread each morning - while taking the opportunity to check in with students.
Ariki is in year 4 and helped chop wood for the fundraising raffles.
"I enjoy going to Breakfast Club with my friends and eating the fruit," he said.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall also visited to acknowledge the continuing fundraising efforts of the community groups and their support of initiatives that foster a nurturing and conducive environment for growth and development of young minds.
Ms Dorward also acknowledged long-time community supporters of Breakfast Club including The Super Strawberry, Brett Wilson, Woolworths, Gus and Lisa Macrae, Coles, Seagrave Apiaries, The Michell Family, Chris and Jane Alt, Leo Club of Glen Innes, Mick and Mel Ward and Peter and Bec Davis from The Shop in Glen.
