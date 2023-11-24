In an age when rail is being revived in Australia and modernised for the movement of both freight and passengers, and when this has become urgent because of the hugely significant contribution rail can make to fuel-efficient and environmentally responsible transport, the report to council supporting today's motion seems to bundle the railways together with boiling the washing in a copper, gas lamps in the main street and the treating of childhood maladies with castor oil, as if it were a curiosity of the distant past.

