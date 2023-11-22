Glen Innes Examiner
The NSW Department of Planning now deems New England as 'suitable' for wind energy

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
November 22 2023 - 3:36pm
The NSW Dept of planning and environment has changed the draft wind energy guidelines which now deems New England as 'suitable' for wind farms.
The NSW Planning Department now lists the New England region as 'suitable' for renewable wind projects, a backflip on messaging from only a week ago.

Journalist

Local News

