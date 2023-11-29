4 beds | 1 baths | 2 cars
This is a rare opportunity to own a circa 1890s homestead in the heart of Emmaville.
'The Bungalow" is set on a large 4,062sqm block with established gardens, within walking distance to all amenities.
The home boasts 12ft ceilings, four bedrooms, one bathroom and multiple living areas including a sunroom, study and entertaining room.
With its original fireplaces, picture rails, wide skirting boards and press metal ceilings this is an absolute must inspect for any concerning buyer seeking a unique original character-filled home.
32 - 34 O'Donnell Street has a north facing verandah to sit and enjoy the idyllic rural lifestyle. Other features include a double garage with internal access, and a new roof including solar panels recently added.
The country garden takes you back in time with granite rock edging around the garden beds, timber railing fences and old farm garden features. There are tanks for water storage and a storage/garden shed completes this peaceful space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.