Glen Innes Minor League looking forward to the 2024 season

The year is coming to a close which means plans are underway for next season across the sporting codes.
Glen Innes Minor League is no different.
They are already putting things in place for the 2024 Group 19 junior rugby league season.
Registrations for players are open and they are taking applications for coaches for all age groups from under 6s through to under 16s as well as all three grades of league tag.
"We are looking forward to the 2024 season," committee member Laura Ferris said.
"We are a strong club with a proud history in rugby league in the Group 19 area.
"We hope to continue the success Glen Innes Minor League has had in recent years."
Coaching applications close on December 18 and are to be made in writing to gleninnesminorleague@gmail.com
