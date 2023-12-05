Looking back: memories of Follet Johns Thomas

As well as serving on Council from 1894 to1904 ( Mayor 1895-1896 and 1902-03) he was an active member of the Methodist church, treasurer of the P&A, President of the School of Arts, member of the Third Battalion Volunteer Defense Corps, sat on the bench as a Magistrate and had mining interests - owning a manganese mine near Deepwater which he worked until 1927; and shares in the Record Reign Gold Mining Co,. bred horses and was a crack rifle shot.