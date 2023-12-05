Looking back: memories of Follet Johns Thomas

Thomas Street is named in honour of former Mayor Follet Johns Thomas JP.
The Historical Society boats 27 sides of cards indexing Mr Thomas' activities in the region - too many to list.
As well as serving on Council from 1894 to1904 ( Mayor 1895-1896 and 1902-03) he was an active member of the Methodist church, treasurer of the P&A, President of the School of Arts, member of the Third Battalion Volunteer Defense Corps, sat on the bench as a Magistrate and had mining interests - owning a manganese mine near Deepwater which he worked until 1927; and shares in the Record Reign Gold Mining Co,. bred horses and was a crack rifle shot.
He was born in 1863 and the family moved to Inverell in 1873 - where Dr Louis Segol encouraged him to take up pharmacy and when the doctor moved to Emmaville Follet followed him there to begin his career as a chemist.
He moved to a chemist shop in Grey Street by 1884 and his advertisement in The Glen Innes Examiner on September 16, 1884, announced he had: 'now opened in the premises lately occupied by Mr Callaghan - the Oldest Established Chemist Shop in Glen Innes.'
He married Louisa Dibley Dawson in 1888 and they had four children Norman, Follet, Thelma and Daphne.
1895 he opened a new shop in Grey street between Tattersalls Hotel and the CBC bank - site today of Graydons Pharmacy.
In 1903 he was elected to the seat of Glen Innes in NSW Legislative Assembly (the name changed to Gough and the area included Inverell from 1904 to 1920).
When he moved to Sydney he appointed managers, first Mr Reid and then Robert Howard who became a partner in 1915.
Bill Loomes commenced as an assistant at Emmaville and remained with the firm for 40 years.
Fol bought 'Kubba Jimba' from Henry Hunold in 1905, followed by 'Coolamon' at Deepwater in 1919 when his son Follet Dawson Thomas returned from the war.
As Secretary of a Northern Border Cricket Association fund to raise money for improvement preparations for the first cricket match played on the showground against Stoddart's English XI in 1897, he would not have been amused that Prince Ranjitsinghi's reminiscences of Glen Innes on that tour mentioned that they 'played on a ploughed field.'
