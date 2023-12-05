Glen Innes Examiner
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News

The real value of the Arts

By Michael McNamara
Updated December 6 2023 - 6:38am, first published 6:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I recently visited the Kandinsky exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney. For anyone who has the opportunity I urge you to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.