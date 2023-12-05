The real value of the Arts

I recently visited the Kandinsky exhibition at the Art Gallery of NSW in Sydney. For anyone who has the opportunity I urge you to go.
Seeing, and reading about, his journey from realism to abstraction stated me thinking about the place of the Arts in our society and community.
Through the various arts we interpret the world around us. We experience in very personal ways the beauty and the ugliness, the pleasure and the pain, the depth and the shallowness of natural and the constructed environment in which we live. We make sense of that experience though the Arts.
We are all artists as we navigate our personal and professional lives. Every time we look at something and consider it s impact. Every time we interpret patterns in nature to make sense of the weather we are, to some degree or other, an artist.
The Arts include the obvious - painting, drawing, sculpture, dance, poetry, music and so on - and the not so obvious - architecture, writing, history, literature etc.
Mathematics has even been described as "the music of the spheres".
The Arts makes sense of the world around us and allows us to pass on culturally important understandings.
I believe that this is why Aboriginal art has such a big impact on people. It is so strongly grounded in culture that it carries deep meanings, even while we admire the surface features of colours, shapes and spatial relationships within.
Yet the Arts sector of our community is often undervalued for its contribution to our lives.
During the Covid pandemic multi-million, even multi-billion, dollar rescue packages were thrown at many industries but some missed out on much of the largesse.
One of those areas that missed out was the Arts. It was only after significant pressure was applied and much fightback from the sector that any support was provided.
We see the same approach every time the economy falters. The first sector to lose financial support is the Arts.
This is a consequence of the implementation of neo-liberal economic policies, first by John Howard's government and then by successive LNP led governments over much of the last 30 years.
This neo-liberal approach does not value community, or "soft", contributions to our lives. It is the equivalent of economic Darwinism in which the strongest thrive and the weakest perish. If activities do not have an intrinsic monetary value then they are not valued at all.
This approach is extremely short sighted.
This politico-economic philosophy sees us as living in an economy and the economic values are all that matter. It is a philosophy doomed to fail in the longer term, as we are seeing now.
We live in communities and a society, and the economy signifies only one form of how we relate to each other. We connect to each other through family and other relationships, through how we speak and act towards each other, through what we value and what we don't.
The Arts help us immensely in building and expressing those relationships.
Surprisingly for some, the Arts can also be an economic driver. Arts activities add economic value to our communities. They also address other, less tangible, needs.
We should all value the Arts and artists, for they show us our soul.
