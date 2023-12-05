The peace of carols

With little more than two weeks to go, everything really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
The shops have, of course, been beckoning us to embrace the spending spree for weeks. Grey Street is once again lit up with a glowing display that seems to get better each year. And last Saturday, the Dundee community held its annual Christmas Carols, the first of many such events I will enjoy this year.
For many years, I didn't really enjoy Christmas carols. I worked in a store in my local shopping centre during high school. For weeks leading into Christmas, the same two or three CDs of poorly performed Christmas carols would be played from open to close. There is only so long that a 15-year-old kid can enjoy that!
Today, I once more love Christmas carols. The best carols tell, with wonderful melody and poetry, of the birth of Jesus. A story that continues to profoundly move people today.
One of my favourite examples of this comes from the trenches of WWI. At 2 AM on Christmas Eve, 1914, a young Englishman named Tom sat in his bad writing to his sister Janet as he struggled to stay awake during his watch.
As he sat, the quiet of the night was interrupted by the words, Stille Nacht, Heilige Nacht, drifting across no man's land from the German lines. Tom was taken as he heard the still relatively little-known Silent Night, remarking: "I've never heard one lovelier-or more meaningful, in that quiet, clear night, its dark softened by a first-quarter moon."
The British trenches applauded as the Germans finished their carol before bursting into a rendition of 'The First Noel'. Back and forth, the carolling went until the Englishmen began singing 'O Come All Ye Faithful', at which point the German troops joined with them in song.
It was at this point that Tom recalls hearing a voice from the German trenches. "English, come over!" we heard one of them shout. "You no shoot, we no shoot." Wary that this may be a trap, one English soldier replied, "You come over here." Astonishingly, they did!
The trenches on both sides began to empty. English and German soldiers introduced themselves to one another, shared stories and exchanged gifts.
On December 7 1914, Pope Benedict XV had called for fighting to stop to allow both sides to celebrate Christmas. Governments on both sides of the war roundly rejected this call. Yet, in that moment, the men tasked with carrying the guns would refuse to pick them up and take aim at their enemy.
The song of the Angels that proclaimed the birth of Jesus had broken the silence of night on that first Christmas. Then, the Angels had burst forth with: "Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favour rests." Now, some 1900 years later, songs that proclaimed that same message that a saviour had come to bring peace between God and people were able to bring peace between two warring nations, however temporary.
Sadly, Christmas day passed, and the fighting quickly resumed. Horrified by what had been allowed to happen, those leading the war effort would squash future attempts at such temporary truces. However, that one night brings me hope. The joy of Christmas was able to bring a momentary peace to one of the deadliest conflicts humanity has ever known. How much more wonderful will it be when the perfect peace held out in the message of Christmas is fully and finally realised!
