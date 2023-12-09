Councillors are all on board for disused line to become tourist rail trail

THE FINAL hurdle for a rail trail to proceed between Armidale and Glen Innes has been cleared.
Boundary lines and leases over the 103 kilometre stretch of railway line have now been reviewed and approved by the state government.
It's now full steam ahead for the disused line to be turned into a recreational cycling and walking track, latest business papers from Glen Innes Severn Council show.
Council officers were responding to a request by Trains North Inc to support the reintroduction of rail services from Armidale to Wallangarra.
Glen Innes Railway Station last operated in 1988.
The idea to turn the stretch into a rail trail, tipped to attract visitors and tourists to the area, was first mooted in 2018.
Since then the plan has attracted $20 million in funding and support from Glen Innes Severn and Armidale Regional councils.
But the rail trail has faced virulent opposition from New England Railway Inc, a group of volunteers committed to re-opening the line for passengers, goods and heritage steam and diesel locomotives.
In a letter to Council, Trains North acting vice president Steve Pearce said a petition for the line's reinstatement had attracted more than 10,000 signatures.
"The option of travelling by direct rail from Sydney or Brisbane would [also] be beneficial to the tourism industry ... [as well as] provide opportunities and stimulus to both existing and potential businesses," Mr Pearce said.
But Glen Innes councillors remained unimpressed with his argument.
At their November meeting, they backed a report that finally rejected restoration of the train line and voted to push on with the rail trail.
"The reality with regard to the reinstatement of rail services is that it is prohibitively expensive and would be poorly utilised," director of infrastructure services Keith Appleby said.
"Further to this, there are alternative services and funding the reinstatement would arguably be to the detriment of other, more important public services."
He noted a move to re-introduce a regular train service would cost more than $1 billion, considering the poor state of the track and the need to rebuild and repair many bridges.
Furthermore, maintaining the service would cost between $5 million and $10 million a year, and there would be little demand for a daily service.
"Every state government since the line was closed has shown no interest whatsoever in re-opening the line and this reflects an acknowledgement that compared to when the line was built, it is no longer sustainable, viable, or responsible to pour public funds into a service for which there are viable and better alternatives, a situation which did not exist in 1884," Mr Appleby said.
Instead, councillors opted to maintain and improve existing public transport options in and around the town, as well as continue to upgrade the New England and Gwydir highways.
