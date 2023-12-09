Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Councillors are all on board for disused line to become tourist rail trail

LR
By Lydia Roberts
Updated December 10 2023 - 6:43am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's now full steam ahead for the disused railway line to be turned into a recreational cycling and walking track, latest business papers from Glen Innes Severn Council show.
It's now full steam ahead for the disused railway line to be turned into a recreational cycling and walking track, latest business papers from Glen Innes Severn Council show.

THE FINAL hurdle for a rail trail to proceed between Armidale and Glen Innes has been cleared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lydia Roberts

New England journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.