Duo to suit up for rugby 7s tournament in Fiji for Pacific Nomads team

The opportunity of a lifetime beckons for Glen Innes Elkettes players Brooke Klingner and Bree Risby.
The duo will represent the Pacific Nomads Rugby 7s side at the Coral Coast tournament in Fiji in January.
The tournament will see Fijian representative sides as well as teams from other countries compete.
Risby and Klingner will join other women from country NSW including Mid North Coast, Central North and the Hunter as part of the Pacific Nomads team.
The pair are understandably excited. Risby is looking forward to building on what she has learned in her time with the Elkettes.
"I have had the love and passion for rugby for a very long time and I am always looking for ways to really improve my skills," she said.
"Having the opportunity to play rugby 7s in Fiji was something that I jumped at as I feel as though it will better myself in rugby by learning and playing with other players.
"I am super excited to head over to play in a different country with different competition. To be able to play along side a former team mate of the elks Brooke Klingner is amazing.
"I can't wait to head over there and give it everything."
Klingner is heading to Newcastle in 2024 to link up with the Hunter Wildfires.
She's using the opportunity to play at the tournament in Fiji as a platform to hit the ground running for the 2024 season.
"I'm looking forward to the experience of versing other countries and seeing how I can improve my game and how much more I can learn about the sport," she said.
"It's a great opportunity for me to measure my skills and game against players from different countries as well as experiencing the intensity of such a high level."
Klingner's future lies in the 15s form of the game but she's eager to rip into the 7s format.
"7s is such a fast paced game and there's not time to overthink things you just have to enjoy it and play what's infront of you," she said.
"That's why I love rugby 7s so much because anything can happen in those 14 minutes so you just have to give it your all."
Playing in an international competition is a daunting task, particularly for the 18-year-old Klingner. But she believes she is up to it.
"I'm quite nervous because I know how much bigger and highly-skilled the other teams are but I'm equally excited because I love to take on the challenge," Klingner said.
"And the fact I can do it with Bree makes it so much more special."
The tournament runs from January 18 to 20 and will also see Colts and men's teams compete.
