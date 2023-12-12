Concerns for COP28

When it was announced that COP28 would be held in Dubai many climate scientists, climate activists and just ordinary folk concerned about the inadequate efforts to combat climate change were worried that it would provide cover for the fossil fuel industry to sabotage efforts to keep global warming to 1.5C.
Their worries became reality over the last few weeks as, one after another, stories emerged form the COP that it was becoming a major cop out.
The president of COP28, a sheikh from Dubai and head of their fossil fuel industry claimed there was no real evidence to support phasing out fossil fuels.
Then claims emerged of oil producing states saying that they would not sign the fossil fuel industry out of existence.
Then our own Keith Pitt, got up and said that, if an LNP government was re-elected, they would sign up for nuclear power to provide our energy needs. He also said that he was opposed to the tripling of renewable energy contribution top power production as planned by the ALP government.
There has been a push in recent years from a number of politicians on the right of the Liberal and National Parties to introduce nuclear power in Australia. This has included our own climate denying Barnaby Joyce.
I wonder if his planned convoy against renewables ever got to Canberra.
In particular, they are pushing for Australia to construct what are known as Small Modular Reactors or SMRs. This push ignores the reality that there are no commercially operating SMRs anywhere in the world. It ignores the fact that nuclear is the most expensive option and would take the longest to develop.
In fact, if the technology were introduced into Australia today and as many billions of dollars as were needed were thrown at it, there would not even be one SMR up and running by the time that fossil fuels are predicted to be out of the power production cycle in Australia ... and the LNP plan 71.
After nearly 10 years in power, during which they were unable to develop and sustain a realistic energy policy, in fact any energy policy, the best the Liberal and National Parties can come up with is a technology that can't be implemented in the required timeframe and that is untried and untested at the scale it would be needed.
As the satirical publication The Shovel pointed out in a headline just after Pitt's announcement, the same parties that were unable to build a two-storey in the Kooyong electorate now claim that they will be able to build 71 highly complex Small Modular Reactors, and deal with the waste that will be created.
Now as COP28 draws to a close it is looking increasingly likely that a totally inadequate joint statement, one that calls for a reduction in the use of fossil fuels rather than phasing them out, will be adopted.
The fossil fuel industry is the modern-day equivalent of the tobacco industry, flailing about in an effort to retain profit and market share as the scientific evidence against them becomes undeniable. They are actively seeking to sabotage efforts across the globe to combat the most serious, even existential, threat to humanity.
At least our Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen stated in plain English that fossil fuels need to be phased out. All we need now, unless they were empty words, is the see the rest of his government get on board and stop the development of new coal and gas projects. Tanya Plibersek, our Environment Minister, should use the power she now has to stop developments like the Beetaloo Basin gas project.
The notion championed by Sussan Ley, when she was Environment Minister, that the Environment Minister does not owe a duty of care to future generations should be consigned to the dust bin of history.
They owe it to us and they owe it to our children and their children to do everything possible to avoid the catastrophe that would come with unchecked global warming.
