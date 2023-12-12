Bethlehem nativity scene shows harsh world

Last week, a picture began doing the rounds online of a nativity scene set up by a Church in Bethlehem. The scene is a jarring one in many ways. The baby Jesus is there, surrounded by all the familiar figures, including Mary and Joseph, the wise men and a plethora of farm animals. However, gone is the manger, the starry sky, the bright colours and all else that gives the nativity scene the warm and comforting feel we are so familiar with. In their place, Jesus is surrounded by dull, jagged chunks of rubble.
Minister of the Church, Rev Munther Isaac, said of the unusual display, "We came with the idea of a manger in the rubble, and it's inspired by the difficult images we see on a daily basis on our television screens of children being pulled from under the rubble in Gaza,"
Whatever your views on who is right and wrong in the conflict in the Gaza Strip, it's hard not to be moved by the human tragedy that has been unfolding since early October.
Even still, is depicting the Christmas story in this way appropriate? Isn't Christmas about Joy? And peace and goodwill toward all people? And aren't these the opposite of war? Well, yes, they are. But that is precisely why it is so appropriate that this Church is looking to the message of Christmas for hope amid their troubles.
Read the accounts of his birth and you quickly realise that Jesus was born into a world as troubled as our own. His birth in a manger a demonstration of the poverty and hardship endured by the family into which he was born. The moment Jesus was born a wicked ruler who, upon hearing that a promised king had been born, wasted no time in seeking to have Jesus killed at the cost of many young lives. Jesus's family were then forced to flee their native land and seek refuge in Egypt.
Nor did his trouble slow down as Jesus grew. As a man, he faced opposition to his teaching, rejection and betrayal, even from some of his nearest friends, and was ultimately crucified.
Yet this is exactly why proclamations of peace and joy can rightly accompany Christmas. After all, the Son of God is hardly stepping out of heaven to simply pop in and say hi or pat us on the head for the wonderful job we are doing running his world. He came to suffer under the full weight of the troubles of our sin-scarred world in order to liberate us from them. The promise of Christmas is that God joined us in our troubled world so that by suffering in our place, we might find a future of bliss in his heavenly home.
This is why I love that nativity scene in Bethlehem. It shows a right unwillingness to shrink the story of Christmas down to only what is comfortable or easy. It shows an understanding that human political and military solutions will continue to fail to set right the unrest they live amongst. But above all, it shows a joyful conviction that Christmas holds out the one hope that can put things right in Gaza or in any other troubled corner of our world, including our own.
I'm sure that if that congregation stands to sing Away in a Manger, it will feel out of place next to their unusual Nativity scene. However, if they crack out Joy to the World, I am sure they will be able to look at the display, deeply moved with hope and gratitude as they sing:
No more let sins and sorrows grow,
nor thorns infest the ground;
He comes to make His blessings flow
far as the curse is found.
