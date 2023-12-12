Bethlehem nativity scene shows harsh world

Yet this is exactly why proclamations of peace and joy can rightly accompany Christmas. After all, the Son of God is hardly stepping out of heaven to simply pop in and say hi or pat us on the head for the wonderful job we are doing running his world. He came to suffer under the full weight of the troubles of our sin-scarred world in order to liberate us from them. The promise of Christmas is that God joined us in our troubled world so that by suffering in our place, we might find a future of bliss in his heavenly home.

