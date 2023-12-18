Sky's the limit for visitors as town's boardwalk opens

A MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR skywalk showcasing views across Glen Innes is now open to the public.
The 80-metre long walk around the edge of the Centennial Parklands has been two years in the pipeline.
It runs along the side of the hill parallel to Watsons Drive until it reaches the area known as Martin's Lookout.
Raised board walks, as utilised in most NSW National Parks, provide smooth access for pedestrians of all levels of mobility.
Three viewing platforms at different vantage points provide visitors with uninterrupted views of Glen Innes, the south and south east.
"This project reinvigorates the Centennial Parklands and creates new avenues to build on the Australian Celtic Festival," Glen Innes Severn Mayor Robert Banham said.
"Residents have been spreading the word and the walk is attracting wide interest.
"Prepare to embark on a one-of-a-kind exploration."
Engineers were working on QR codes along the skywalk, which tell stories and history of Glen Innes. The QR codes will complement signage explaining Celtic and local Ngoorabul Aboriginal culture.
The project was possible thanks in part to $2 million in funding under the NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program.
It was built by a partnership with production group Naveze, which develops digital maps for tourism sites, and Cutting Edge, which created the 22 audio stories and panoramic drone footage for the mapping platform.
It is part of the Centennial Parklands Master Concept Plan.
The skywalk is accessed via Watsons Drive, at Centennial Parklands, Glen Innes.
Parking is available at the Parklands while a skywalk car park is being built.
Mayor Banham said Council was working with the state minister to organise an official opening in the New Year.
