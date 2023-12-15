Councillors vote down support for Trains North in reinstating rail line

Glen Innes Severn Councillors have voted that they cannot provide support for Trains North's request to reinstate the rail line linking Armidale and Wallangarra.
Council said the costs involved would be prohibitively expensive and would likely be poorly utilised by travellers.
Glen Innes Railway Station last operated in 1988.
Mayor Robert Banham used his vote to pass the motion, denying council support for a reinstatement of the line, with the staff recommendation citing: "in the interests of the broader community and noting the importance of gaining maximum benefit from the expenditure of public funds, it cannot support its request".
The recommendation to deny support for the reinstatement of the line cited barriers including; the poor state of the line and corridor noting it has not been maintained for nearly 40 years.
Staff also estimated costs close to $1 billion noting most bridges would need rebuilding.
As part of the motion, councillors reiterated that they would advocate for maintaining and improving the existing public transport services available for Glen Innes and surrounds and for continued improvements and upgrades to the New England Highway and Gwydir Highway.
Mayor Banham said that he had seen a television interview where the President of Trains North mentioned that the cost of rail-line restoration between Armidale and Toowoomba might cost around $2 billion and that it was too expensive.
"I'd rather see two billion dollars spent between Armidale and the border on getting doctors and health facilities for our people," Cr Banham said.
"I know people will use it - but I don't think it will warrant the expenditure."
In March of 2023 councillors resolved they would progress lease arrangements and begin the design process for the construction and operation of a rail trail between Glen Innes and Ben Lomond.
During the November meeting, Director Keith Appleby noted that the rail trail would not mean a closure of the rail corridor and would be a leasing arrangement.
"I can confirm the rail corridor is open and there is no intention to close it," Mr Appleby said.
"Even with the rail trail project the mechanism that's been put in place by the state government is not to close it, but to lease that for the purposes of a rail trail in the interim.
"One of the reasons that has been done is so that the corridor is protected in the long term if the need arises."
In recommending turning down support for Trains North, council staff noted that a resolution to support Trains North would effectively mean the Rail Trail would not go ahead.
