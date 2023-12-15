Glen Innes Examiner
Councillors vote down support for Trains North in reinstating rail line

By Staff Writers
December 15 2023 - 3:47pm
Councillors have voted against supporting Trains North's call to reinstate the rail line between Armidale and Wallangarra.
Glen Innes Severn Councillors have voted that they cannot provide support for Trains North's request to reinstate the rail line linking Armidale and Wallangarra.

