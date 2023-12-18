Glen Innes Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Highlanders rise to the challenge, earn a place in contest final

Updated December 18 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's acting manager of economic development Rhonda Bombell with manager of assets David Hunt, chief financial officer Shageer Mohammed and manager of infrastructure delivery, Anthony Kamphorst are known as The Highlanders. They are off to Sydney in February to compete in the Rural Management Challenge finals.
Council's acting manager of economic development Rhonda Bombell with manager of assets David Hunt, chief financial officer Shageer Mohammed and manager of infrastructure delivery, Anthony Kamphorst are known as The Highlanders. They are off to Sydney in February to compete in the Rural Management Challenge finals.

FOUR workers from Glen Innes Council have secured a spot in a statewide management challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.