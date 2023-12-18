Highlanders rise to the challenge, earn a place in contest final

FOUR workers from Glen Innes Council have secured a spot in a statewide management challenge.
Known as The Highlanders, the team won the third heat of the Rural Management Challenge at Bellingen in November.
The challenge is a development program providing real-life, problem-solving experiences for council teams across rural and regional NSW.
Participants develop skills and knowledge at the challenges that can be applied back at council. Councils nominate a team of four staff members (who may or may not have worked together before) to compete against other council teams within their region.
The Highlanders consist of Council's acting manager of economic development, Rhonda Bombell, manager of assets, David Hunt, chief financial officer, Shageer Mohammed and manager of infrastructure delivery, Anthony Kamphorst.
They competed against seven other teams over the two-day heat in Bellingen.
Each challenge simulated real-world scenarios, testing participants' strategic thinking, decision-making skills and knowledge of rural management practices.
The Highlanders' display of innovative solutions earned them the coveted spot in the Rural Management Challenge final.
Glen Innes Severn Council general manager Bernard Smith said he was proud of the team's ability to analyse complex situations, devise effective strategies and communicate their decisions as a team.
"The Highlanders demonstrated exceptional teamwork, resilience and a profound understanding of the challenges inherent in rural communities," Mr Smith said.
"Their success in heat three underscores Glen Innes Severn Council's commitment to effective governance and community development.
"We ... wish them the best of luck in the final in Sydney."
As winners of heat three, The Highlanders will be heading off to the challenge finals in Sydney February 20 and 21, where they will be up against other top-performing teams from various councils.
