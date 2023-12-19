Glen Innes history: The Highlands gathering

When The Examiner is next published on Thursday, January 11 it will be 2024.
While friends and relatives are still gathered, please to take the opportunity to record reminiscences, talk about what you were told by previous generations, do round table identification of photographs (record in soft pencil on the back of the image), take nostalgia trips - the CBD Heritage Walk pamphlet (available from the Visitor's Information Centre and the Museum) will help with CBD history.
Go to Trove https://trove.nla.gov.au/search/advanced/category/newspapers - a free, downloadable and veritable treasure trove of history in digital copies of newspapers - The Examiner is there from 1874 to 1954.
However, our Land of the Beardies Museum Research Centre can reveal much more - Town and district cemetery records, database of 53,000 photographs, maps, hundreds of thousands of records of people, births ,marriages and deaths, places, organisations, businesses, land records, folders of documents, local history books... and continually expanding. An appointment is preferred, but come anyway and ask for research staff, and you can also email research@gleninneshistory.com.au or call 6732 1035.
An event that was finally abandoned in 1957 but many may recall or remember hearing about is the annual Caledonian Society's Highland Gathering on Boxing Day at the showground.
I am grateful that I had the reminiscences of Lovat and Jock Fergusson to refer to.
The Society was formed in 1892 and that first Highland Gathering advertisement in The Examiner on Tuesday, December 9 enthused: ...'Several first-class pipers and other popular music. reels, jigs, hornpipes, Highland fling. Lots of fun'...
The lengthy program included 100 yard races; running hop, step and jump; throwing the hammer; Caledonian handicap 130 yards (open to all comers); putting the stone; running long jump; Highland dancing and piping; Highland piping - strathspeys and reels.
Other key features were best dressed 'lassie and laddie' pole-vaulting, running high jump, potato races over 50 yards, a quarter-mile handicap race, tug-of-war and more.
There was also prizes for the best dressed athlete, skipping races for girls, a skipping contest and an 'Old men's' race for over 50s over 50 yards.
The Examiner reported the sports 'quite fulfilled the rosiest anticipations... there were fully 1300 people on the grounds and upwards of £60 was taken at the gate...'
