Glen Innes Examiner's Property of the Week, Thursday, December 21: 32 -34 O'Donnell Street, Emmaville:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 32 -34 O'Donnell Street.
32 -34 O'Donnell Street represents a rare and unique opportunity to own an Emmaville gem. 'The Bungalow, a circa 1890s homestead, is located in the heart of Emmaville and is set on a large 4,062 square metre block.
The home boasts high ceilings, four bedrooms, one bathroom and multiple living areas including a sunroom, study, and entertaining room.
With its original fireplaces, picture rails, wide skirting boards, and press metal ceilings this is an absolute must inspect for any concerning buyer seeking a unique original character-filled home.
The home boasts a north facing veranda to sit and enjoy the idyllic rural lifestyle, a double garage with internal access, and a new roof including recently added solar panels.
Outside, the country gardens take you back in time with timber railing fences and old farm garden features, along with tanks for water storage and a garden shed.
