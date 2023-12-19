Glen Innes Examiner
Letter to ed: Rail line decision the wrong one

By Dr Siri Gamage
Updated December 19 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 2:40pm
Trains North is glad to see a number of errors in previous reporting on Glen Innes council's vote not to support our request to reinstate the Armidale to Wallangarra rail line have been rectified.

