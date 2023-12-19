Letter to ed: Rail line decision the wrong one

According to our information from experts in the field, the cost of railway reconstruction depends on the purpose. If a rail line is to be upgraded to carry heavy coal, it will cost more. If it is to run light passenger trains it will cost less. Even if we accept the cost estimate made by the AEC (2018) study for the ARC, the cost was stated as $2.5 million per km. There are other estimates that indicate the cost can be between $500,000 to 1 million per 1km when constructing a rail line fit for purpose.

