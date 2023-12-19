Letter to ed: Rail line decision the wrong one

Trains North is glad to see a number of errors in previous reporting on Glen Innes council's vote not to support our request to reinstate the Armidale to Wallangarra rail line have been rectified.
Director Keith Appleby made several assertions (in the meeting) that are not based on any credible feasibility study. This is highly concerning because decisions made by a council should be factually based.
How does Mr. Appleby know that restoring the rail line is prohibitively expensive? What are his sources to make such an emphatic statement?
According to our information from experts in the field, the cost of railway reconstruction depends on the purpose. If a rail line is to be upgraded to carry heavy coal, it will cost more. If it is to run light passenger trains it will cost less. Even if we accept the cost estimate made by the AEC (2018) study for the ARC, the cost was stated as $2.5 million per km. There are other estimates that indicate the cost can be between $500,000 to 1 million per 1km when constructing a rail line fit for purpose.
Even if his estimate that "maintaining the service would cost between $5 million and $10 million a year" is correct, we have to remember that such expenses will be borne by the NSW Government -not the council-if a lease is not taken by the council.
Furthermore, how does Mr. Appleby know that a reinstated train service will be poorly utilised? Has the council or TFNSW conducted a user survey? Or is this view based on the user data relating to the daily coach service to Armidale? If the latter, it is not a good way to judge the future use.
It is absolutely not in the best interest of the Glen Innes LG area to be advocating for a bike trail in the currently disused rail corridor north of Armidale when we consider the benefits of a passenger and tourist train from Armidale to Glen Innes. The latter will have far greater benefits for the town's future prosperity and people's well-being.
I am informed that Transport for NSW is preparing an Integrated Service plan for the New England-Northwest region to be completed by the end of 2024. "An Integrated Service Plan (ISP) is a region-specific blueprint to drive the implementation of public transport services in the short to medium term (0-10 years). The ISP will provide the evidence and priorities for Public Transport implementation within the New England Northwest regions" (TfNSW)".
It is the view of Trains North that decisions by the NSW government about any requests to lease the rail corridor by Armidale Regional and Glen Innes Severn Councils to construct New England Rail Trail should be withheld until this ISP is finalised at the end of 2024 with further community consultations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.