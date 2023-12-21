Deepwater Cup slated to be huge with Australia Day weekend celebrations

The stars have aligned for Deepwater Jockey Club, who are hoping to capitalise on the Australia Day weekend when they host their once-a-year meeting on Saturday, January 27.
With Australia Day falling on Friday this year, the club hopes to lure travellers from all over NSW and Queensland who want to get involved in an outside-of-the-box race-day weekend.
"We've been put on the long weekend and the day after Australia Day, which could be really good for us," Deepwater Jockey Club President Doug Stevenson said.
"We've never raced that late before, and it's the way it worked out this year with Glen (Innes) racing a fortnight before us, but in saying that, it will make it a good weekend for caravaners, campers, and those travellers.
"We've made an area at the track to take any caravaners that can't get anywhere in town to stay.
"We'll have our Calcutta on a Friday night at the Top Pub, which is always a good night, and then we have the race meeting on Saturday."
The Deepwater Hotel Top Pub Race Day offers racegoers everything they could want, with a fantastic fashions on the field competition to take centre stage off track, while the Mud Band will be performing live from 6 pm until late.
"It will be very similar to years gone by, with fashions, a big day of racing, and a band after the last," Stevenson said.
"We've had excellent support from sponsors in Glen (Innes), Tenterfield, and Deepwater, and if we can get a little bit of rain between now and then, that would be great, but we're in the lap of the gods there.
"It's going to be an interesting one because the Tenterfield Show is on the same day, but that doesn't crank up until late in the afternoon, so we're hoping that the Tenterfield crowd still come to the races then head back for the show."
The $17,000 Deepwater Cup - the 155th in the club's rich history - headlines the six-race program, which carries $77,000 in prizemoney.
Deepwater Jockey Club is also working on essential upgrades, with next month's meeting set to be one of the biggest in the club's recent history.
"We're focused on putting on the best show we can, to do with amenities and facilities and everything else, and hopefully, people camp and make a weekend of it," Stevenson said.
"The track is coming up good; we could do with some rain, and the women's jockey facility needed an upgrade, and we've put a new modular in there, and we've started on an outside running rail, so we're ticking some of the boxes."
