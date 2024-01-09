Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Darren Coggan returns to Glen Innes with a celebration of John Denver

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated January 10 2024 - 6:51pm, first published January 9 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glenn Innes born musician, Darren Coggan, is bring his critically acclaimed show, 'The Poems, Prayers and Promises of John Denver', to the Glen Innes Chapel Theatre on Sunday, January 21. Picture supplied.
Glenn Innes born musician, Darren Coggan, is bring his critically acclaimed show, 'The Poems, Prayers and Promises of John Denver', to the Glen Innes Chapel Theatre on Sunday, January 21. Picture supplied.

Glen Innes' own masterful storyteller, Darren Coggan, will bring his critically acclaimed show, 'The Poems, Prayers and Promises of John Denver', to his beloved hometown later this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

I understand the importance of community news in highlighting stories that members of local communities care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make towns unique.

More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.