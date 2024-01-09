Full fields and 'record crowd' anticipated for huge Glen Innes Cup day

Whether you're a hardcore racing fan or love a social day out in the community, there's something for everyone at Saturday's Glen Innes Cup.
On the track, field are set to be full.
Country trainers from around northern NSW have supported the meet with 113 nominations across six races.
Recent Inverell Cup winner Cassia Lane is nominated for the main event, the Glen Innes Cup.
For the Glen Innes locals, Paddy Cunningham has Our Girl Eve nominated for the Cup race as well as others scattered throughout the day.
Terry McCarthy and Terry Vidler have also put forward nominations for races throughout the event.
Glen Innes Jockey Club publicity officer Cassandra Hill said the 2024 event is anticipated to be the biggest in recent years.
"I am pretty happy with it so far and the track is looking good," she said.
"We have introduced a big super screen, our racegoers can see everything that happens on a usual Sky Racing day from across the nation."
Off-the-track, there's plenty going on.
The VIP marquee sold out within 40 minutes of tickets becoming available for sale.
"We are looking at a record crowd to be honest, which is pretty big," Hill said.
"We have got live music after the last race."
Fashions on the field will be another highlight with $4500 worth of prizes up for grabs.
Judges from Toowoomba and Inverell will be on-hand from 3pm, or immediately following race three, to pick their winners who display "elegance and extravagance" for the numerous categories.
The best dressed couple and family will win beachside holidays.
The Glen Innes Jockey Club will also be donating a portion of gate takings to mental health organisation BeyondBlue.
Gates open at 11.30am.
More information can be found on the club's website and social media pages.
