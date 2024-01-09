Who pays the piper in fossil fuel accountability?

It was revealed just before Christmas that the ALP federal government amended its plans to hold fossil fuel companies accountable for their carbon emissions after emails from the head of Santos to the PM.
The emails made it clear that if the government proceeded then Santos and its joint venture partners would walk away from proposed projects in Australia.
This sort of pressure from the fossil fuel industry is not new. It is just the first time it has seen the light of day and been so blunt in its objectives.
Australia has a long history of governments being captured by the resources sector, particularly fossil fuel industries.
This comes about from a number of factors including massive donations to both sides of politics, a two-way street of employment opportunities between political offices and the companies and the threat of walking away from projects thereby causing all sorts of grief for the government.
Over ten years ago the list of political staffers, former ministers and ex-politicians moving to post-politics employment in the fossil fuel industry and industry apparatchiks ending up in Ministerial offices ran to 80 pages.
The level and frequency of donations to political parties has been well documented over the years. It is called corporate capture. Because of the donations and movement between employment the governments become captured by the very companies that are causing such problems.
Several decades ago, the Premier of Western Australia, Colin Barnett, stared down such a threat to walk away when he flagged that he was going to introduce a gas reservation policy, so that West Australians would always have an affordable and available supply of gas. The industry threatened all sorts of dire consequences including taking their business elsewhere. Colin Barnett won. Greed conquered all of the industry objections.
Now we have Santos making similar threats but in a different context. Unlike all those years ago, we can't afford for these massively polluting projects to go ahead if we want to have any chance of combating climate change. If Santos and its joint-venture partners walk away the projects would be dead in the water. Santos also threatened a number of other projects, effectively holding a gun to the government's head.
The only reason that Santos' threats hold any weight is that for decades government after government, of both political persuasions, have failed to develop and implement a plan for transition out of our dependence on fossil fuel projects. They have not identified and developed training and employment pathways to alternative jobs for workers in these industries.
