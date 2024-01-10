The excitement of a new year

Welcome to 2024. The new year is always an oddly exciting time. Of course, on the one hand, the new year is nothing special. Time will continue its relentless march forward, and nothing really changed at the stroke of midnight on January 1st. Yet, on the other hand, with the new year, we stand at the start of another journey through the cycles and milestones of life. Seasons will change, birthdays will be celebrated, and significant dates and occasions will be marked for another year.
Of course, one annual event many of us get swept up in is the making of a New Year's resolution. It has always seemed reasonable to me that many of us use the new year as a chance to draw a line under old habits and look to start a few new and better habits. It seems an entirely good thing to ask how we might do life a little better in the next journey around the sun than we did during the last one.
Yet even though we know that making changes would be good for us (and who resolves to change for the worse!?), the average resolution apparently lasts less than four months. I guess that explains why my goal to lose a few kgs always seems to fall victim to my love of Easter eggs!
So why do so few of us manage to stick with our resolutions? A survey conducted by Forbes magazine tells us that the 2nd most common reason our resolutions fail is that we don't put in place the accountability structures that would keep us on track. In other words, if we want to change and grow, we need more than just the knowledge of what that growth might look like.
As creatures of habit, we need people and safeguards in place who will help us do the hard work of forming new ways of approaching life in moments when we are tempted to fall into those old, familiar habits.
As a Christian minister, I speak to lots of people who believe in Jesus yet know they have drifted away from faithfully walking with him. They tell me that they want to reconnect with their faith. They want to work through the questions they have. They want to learn things about following Jesus that they don't quite understand. Yet, they struggle to make it happen.
When I have those conversations, I always hope that I can help people see two truths that lay at the hea
First, the cross of Jesus, which stands at the heart of the Christian faith, is God's way of offering you a fresh start. Whatever our failings toward God in the past, Christ promises to forgive and embrace those who turn to him, seeking his forgiveness and help.
Secondly, in the Church, there exists a community of people who are committed to supporting one another in their resolution to live for Christ. The life of faith is not a simple one. It is filled with ups and downs. Forming new habits that reflect God's purposes for us is hard work. But in those moments, I see God's people working hard each and every day to encourage one another. They are there to pick one another up, dust each other off, and help their fellow travellers keep going.
So, if 2024 is the year in which you are resolving to take your faith a little more seriously than you did in 2023, don't let that resolution fail for lack of support. Instead, find those people with whom you can strive together.
May God bless you in 2024.
