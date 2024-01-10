Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

The excitement of a new year

By David Robinson
January 10 2024 - 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Welcome to 2024. The new year is always an oddly exciting time. Of course, on the one hand, the new year is nothing special. Time will continue its relentless march forward, and nothing really changed at the stroke of midnight on January 1st. Yet, on the other hand, with the new year, we stand at the start of another journey through the cycles and milestones of life. Seasons will change, birthdays will be celebrated, and significant dates and occasions will be marked for another year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.