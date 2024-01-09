Glen Innes Examiner
History matters: Ambo's humble origins

By Eve Chappell
Updated January 10 2024 - 6:51pm, first published January 9 2024 - 7:14pm
The beginning of 2024 will see the official opening of the $8.5 million Ambulance Station, corner of West Avenue and Taylor Streets replacing the Bourke Street one, built in 1948 for £5,400.

