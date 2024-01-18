Patrick Lonergan's 20 years with Glen Innes Services Club to come to an end

After 20 years, Patrick Lonergan will be stepping down from the role of General Manager at the Glen Innes Services Club.
Having come into the role initially for a three month stint in 2004, Mr Lonergan plans to leave his position in the middle of this year, on July 5 - 20 years to the day.
The club has changed a lot under Mr Lonergan's watch, including its expansion and incorporation of the Glen Innes Golf Club and New England Club.
The 63-year-old has enjoyed his time leading the club and is proud of what has been achieved over the years.
"There's not been many things in the town that we haven't been involved in, helping out or sponsoring," he said.
"It's been really exciting to take over the golf club and now the New England Club ... because both would probably be closed if we hadn't done it. They're both forming quite well.
"I think it has been a really a big bonus to the town."
Mr Lonergan's highlights from the 20 years include the merger of the clubs, being a part of, and support, the annual Australian Celtic Festival.
"I was also chairman of the tourist association for [around] 18 years ... and that was always quite good," he said. "A good body that was involved in the town.
"I'm quite a strong league supporter, so I was quite happy that we were the major sponsor for the league, nearly all the time I was here."
He has also been proud to support so many young community members.
I just think you know, I've worked with some tremendous staff over that time. We just supported.
"The number of young school leavers that have come out and we've given jobs to, that got them some cash to move on to better and brighter things," said Mr Lonergan.
"We sponsored the Year 12 Dux at [Glen Innes] High School. Every year we give out three awards to the top three students in Glen Innes, that just gives them a little kick along to start their uni careers.
"That's been something I'm fairly proud that we've been involved in."
Mr Lonergan told the Examiner he couldn't be happier with some of the people he has worked with in the 20 years.
"I've worked with some tremendous staff over that time," he said. "I've worked with tremendous boards of directors for the whole time I've been here."
Despite deciding to move on from the job, Mr Lonergan said he would still be around, though he does have some plans from travel.
"I'll be staying around. Going and playing more golf and hopefully a bit better than normal," he joked.
"I'll certainly spend quite a bit of the winters [in Townsville] as I sort of get involved with the Cowboys up there. I know them quite well, most of them and the coach. I love going to the games up there, in winter, but summer is way too hot for a little fella like me."
"I'll certainly still be involved [in the club] and I'll spend a bit of time out volunteering at the golf club and I'll certainly be at the football and all those sorts of things.
"I'll still be around and they won't get rid of me."
