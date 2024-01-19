Highlands Skywalk officially opened

The Glen Innes Highlands Skywalk will showcase Celtic and Ngarabul connections and culture after its officially opening on January 19.
The project has been a $2million effort to improve the use and aesthetic of the Centennial Parklands with funding from the NSW Government's Public spaces legacy program.
Three viewing points each now share their own story with voices from local Traditional Custodians as well as astronomers, geologists and historians.
"I'm sure the Glen Innes Highlands Skywalk project will be a big drawcard for tourists and the local community alike who will come together to experience this unique attraction," Minister for Planning and Public Places, Paul Scully said.
Mr Scully said the government was committed to providing high quality public open space to enhance communities like Glen Innes and maintaining them as places people love to live.
Peter Primrose MLC said the parklands new 80-metre long board-walk will provide visitors with spectacular views of the surrounding Glen Innes rural landscape and township.
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham said the Skywalk stands as a testament to council's commitment to fostering a vibrant visitor economy, providing a thrilling adventure for visitors and residents alike who seek to explore the beauty, culture and history of the region.
"This attraction promises to elevate the visitor experience, offering a unique perspective of the lush surroundings and an opportunity to immerse oneself in the rich tapestry of local stories," Cr Banham said.
The design, production and delivery of the Glen Innes Highlands Skywalk's Geotourism visitor experience - an all-time first for the region - delivers 22 audio stories and 360-degree drone footage integrated into a hyper-local mapping platform which visitors can access through a QR code.
For more information about the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program, please visit: planning.nsw.gov.au/public-spaces-legacy-program
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.