History matters: 100 years ago the Examiner news

A brief glance at news and advertising in 1924.
The Gaol premises (never used for prisoners) were being re-modelled to prepare for senior classes - the Intermediate High School buildings were then on the site of the Public School in Church Street.
The Glen Innes Co-Operative Butter Company had produced 241,902lbs of butter for the previous year and the Board was considering opening a Bacon Factory.
Box Brownie cameras costing from 11/3 to 19/6 were being advertised as an ideal present for youngsters.
Discussions were continuing on the feasibility of a Glen Innes to Grafton railway link.
A Musical Society was formed by Dr A J Mackenzie to provide musical and dramatic entertainment for the town and help charitable causes.
A typical domestic medical chest used in a 1920s home no doubt included smelling salts for reviving a fainted person, and 'Fishers Phospherine' was being touted as a cure for nervous anxiety.
On 24 July 1924 the Examiner reported that ... 'the Under Secretary for the Department of Public Works had advised that an officer of the Water Supply and Sewerage Branch would visit Glen Innes and make a general inspection of the town with reference to the application for a sewerage scheme...' That scheme, however, was not adopted until 1927 and it was not completed until the end of 1934.
Euchre card parties were frequently held as money-raisers.
Mrs Thomas and Mrs Sellick supervised a Girls Hostel on the north-western corner of Wentworth and Macquarie Street.
Motor lorries were starting to replace horse and bullock team transport.
The Glen Innes Municipal Council's machinery purchase that year was a Fordson tractor.
A new six-cylinder Oldsmobile car 'replete with all the latest improvement' from Alcock's New State Garage cost £365 and the new Chevrolet 'for Light Work, with all the latest fittings', cheaper, at £275.
In hindsight, very regrettable - Fibrolite asbestos cement sheets were being advertised as a fire-retardant building material for exterior and interior walls and ceilings - it was white-ant proof, and cost less than weatherboard - popular as it reduced so many costs.
The Examiner now incorporating the Glen Innes Guardian, Deepwater Despatch and Emmaville Argus was published twice weekly.
Our archives contain an almost complete run of the Examiner in hardcopy/microfilm/CD, but issues of the Guardian, Despatch and Argus papers are very hard to find.
