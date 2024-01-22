Black Dog Ride a conversation starter

The Deepwater, Glen Innes and Tenterfield community is being encouraged to get behind the local arm of the iconic 2014 Black Dog Ride by registering to ride in the One Dayer or participating in local fundraising to help start a national conversation about depression and suicide prevention.
The 'One Dayer' is a short, one day motorcycle ride to be held in more than 40 communities across Australia on Sunday, March 17.
This year's Deepwater ride will leave from the Top Pub at Deepwater and take participants on a journey through local roads, before returning for an evening of celebrations and fundraising.
There were 6000 riders across the nation in 2023, but organisers are encouraging the community to get involved to make the event even bigger.
Deepwater event coordinator Stuart O'Neill said taking on the ride last year was an enjoyable and meaningful way to help the Black Dog Ride achieve its mission of starting conversations about depression and suicide prevention.
"More than 3000 lives are lost to suicide in Australia every year, and one in five Aussies will be affected by mental illness every year, with three million living with depression or anxiety," Mr O'Neill said.
"The tragic loss of loved ones to suicide is what drives Black Dog Ride to build a community culture of awareness, inclusion and acceptance, and we'd love for more people from the local community to get behind that in 2024."
By participating in the event, locals will help to break down the barrier of silence and encourage friends, family and colleagues to seek help to manage mental illness so they can lead a meaningful, fulfilling life.
Black Dog Ride Australia General Manager Lawson Dixon said fostering awareness was the catalyst for encouraging help seeking behaviour and preventing suicide.
"We've been helping Aussies have conversations about mental health and suicide prevention for almost 14 years and we know that every conversation, every activity, every ride and every piece of awareness we help create has the potential to change lives for the better," Mr Dixon said.
"Last year we were thrilled to have 6000 people across the country register for their local One Dayer rides - this year we're calling on the community to help us register 8000 riders to help support our cause."
Funds raised will help contribute to the Black Dog Ride Australia Community Grants program, which is focused on supporting initiatives that help people who suffer from mental illness, help prevent suicide, and raise awareness of both mental health and suicide prevention.
Local schools, clubs, community groups and individuals can also raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention and support the vital work of Black Dog Ride by organising local fundraising activities and events.
Locals are encouraged to register for the local One Dayer before the registration cost increases on February 1, by visiting: https://events.humanitix.com/deepwater-black-dog-ride-1-dayer-2024
