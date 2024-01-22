Glen Innes Examiner
Black Dog Ride a conversation starter

By Staff Writers
Updated January 24 2024 - 9:40pm, first published January 22 2024 - 11:22am
The Deepwater, Glen Innes and Tenterfield community is being encouraged to get behind the local arm of the iconic 2014 Black Dog Ride by registering to ride in the One Dayer or participating in local fundraising to help start a national conversation about depression and suicide prevention.

