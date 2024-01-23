Taxing times: Stage 3

The pressure is growing on the Albanese federal government over the Stage 3 tax cuts which are due to come into force in July this year. They will impact anyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000 per year by cutting the rate of tax and collapsing two tax brackets into one.
They were introduced by the previous coalition government under Scott Morrison without opposition from Labor. At the last election, Labor promised to implement the cuts.
Stages 1 and 2, which affected everyone, but targeted lower income earners have already been implemented.
Some suggest that the tax cuts are only fair because low income earners have already had their tax relief. This argument is disingenuous. Although the earlier stage cuts did target lower income earners, they impacted everyone, so higher earners have already had the benefit of those cuts.
If the tax-free threshold is lifted, then everyone in the workforce who earns more than the new level benefits by not having to pay any tax on the increase. It also means they pay less tax on the rest because less of their income is in the higher tax brackets.
Let's consider the impact of the Stage 3 cuts where I live. In the 2021 Census, the median weekly income for individuals in the Glen Innes Severn local government area was $528 or $27,456 per year, which is about two thirds of the NSW and Australia levels.
Half of all those in the area in employment earned less than that and half earned more.
Out of total population of approximately 8,900 only 3,250 reported working any hours in the week before Census night.
At a minimum then, 1,625 working residents, and probably closer to 2,000 or more, will see absolutely no benefit from the Stage 3 tax cuts. That means up to two thirds of workers in the Glen Innes Severn local government area who will see no benefit, and neither will those on pensions or other government payments.
This situation would most likely be repeated across most of rural and regional Australia.
The Stage 3 tax cuts are estimated to cost taxpayers $243 billion over the next ten years. This leaves one to wonder whether, in a time of cost of living crisis, particularly for lower income earners, pensioners and welfare recipients, it might be more appropriate to spend that amount of money on the many rather than the few.
It is hard to argue with the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) when they suggest alternatives to the tax cuts such as lifting payments for those on benefits, a housing guarantee, subsidising retro fitting of solar panels and batteries to social housing, a 50 per cent increase in rent assistance for eligible recipients, subsidies for energy costs, debt relief and other strategies.
The economy should serve the needs of the community and be used to support those most in need, not to subsidise the lifestyles of the better off.
