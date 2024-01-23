Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Taxing times: Stage 3

By Michael McNamara
Updated January 24 2024 - 8:14am, first published 7:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The pressure is growing on the Albanese federal government over the Stage 3 tax cuts which are due to come into force in July this year. They will impact anyone earning between $45,000 and $200,000 per year by cutting the rate of tax and collapsing two tax brackets into one.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.