Frocked up and fantastic for Deepwater Races | photos

There was just as much fanfare trackside as their was on the circuit at the Deepwater Races on Saturday, January 27.
Fascinators, clutches and vibrant summer dresses were the hallmark of the day as the club opened its gates for the popular annual race day with a bumper crowd turning out.
Guests said the fashions were a standout with a plethora of people dressed to the nines for the day with a wide array of prizes being handed out for couples, best dressed gents, the kids' section and both most elegant ladies and contemporary fashion.
Jockeys Billy Cray and Chelsea Hillier had a great day on track with both securing a pair of winning rides as part of the six-race card.
