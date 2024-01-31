Mary and Leonie share in Citizen of the Year honours

The 2024 Glen Innes Citizen of the Year award has been shared between local legends Mary Hollingworth and Leonie Lee.
Ms Hollingworth is very well known in the Glen Innes and Deepwater area as a proud community advocate, including the 2022 Chairperson of the NSW Rural Women's gathering and a long-time volunteer with the Rural Women's Network.
"I was truly shocked and humbled to receive this nomination.
"There were a record number of nominations for every category, the efforts and the voluntary contribution of those that have been nominated for citizen of the year were truly extraordinary," Ms Hollingworth said.
She estimates she spends on average five hours per day dedicated to various voluntary commitments in her region including driving approximately 90,000km per year.
She has worked collaboratively - and tirelessly - to deliver 500 events, seminars, functions and information and training sessions for rural women and families in the Glen Innes, Deepwater and Tenterfield regions.
Among her many roles and past experiences, she is an active member of numerous local organisations including CWA, Far West Red Cross, Deepwater Hall Trust and View Club.
She was a member of the Glen Innes Show Society Ladies Auxiliary for 25 years, serving as president from 2004-2008.
"It was very, very humbling,
"For me, living in Glen Innes... I love Glen Innes, it is the perfect place to live."
"I moved here when I was only four, I went to school here, went away and came back. All my family are here and I learned very early on as a young bride the importance of giving back to your community.
"So, I've been doing that for about 42 years.
"I've got a great saying that my wonderful aunt told me as a teenager that 'it is in giving we receive', and it's very much been that for me," Ms Hollingworth said.
Leonie Lee was a teacher at Glen Innes High School for over 30 years. She retired in 2019 and has since been actively involved with the Glen Innes community.
"I've honestly never been busier," Ms Lee said.
"Once you retire, there are so many things out there to do and to be involved in."
"Every day I am doing something with Lions Club, I have so many other things happening outside of Lions, it's busy, busy, busy."
Ms Lee said she was speechless when her name was announced as a joint recipient of the Glen Innes Citizen of the year.
"I first found out I had been nominated when I received the email inviting me to the presentation and I was absolutely shocked because when you're involved in your community, you don't ever think that anyone's noticing or that it matters, you just do what you do and contribute as best you can.
"In receiving the award, I was even more shocked because Mary was announced first and then they said it would be a joint award so when they called my name I couldn't speak!
"Glen Innes is such a wonderful community.
"I came here 31 years ago and I could not think of a better place to live. Like all communities, the more you give, the more they give you back. So, it's a wonderful place to live, kind, generous and everyone is so lovely," Ms Lee said.
