Glen Innes Examiner
Glen Innes Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Mary and Leonie share in Citizen of the Year honours

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated January 31 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 11:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2024 Glen Innes Citizen of the Year award has been shared between local legends Mary Hollingworth and Leonie Lee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heath Forsyth

Heath Forsyth

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Glen Innes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.