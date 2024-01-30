Parliament debate on rail corridor petition looming

The fact that over 10,000 residents have signed the petition to the parliament shows where the community support in New England and the State lie. The signatories do not wish to see the rail line removed to construct a rail trail (bike track) as planned by Armidale and Glen Innes councils. The clear view expressed is that the NSW government should treat residents of regional areas equally with due respect and provide public transport services by rail to Queensland. As Local councils have plans to attract more population, rate payers, businesses, professionals and industry to the region, having a functioning railway service can only help to realise such objectives. Our view is that rather than short term gains through government handouts, councils need to aspire for long term sustainable goals that can have better and lasting value to the community. We need to move forward like Tamworth and Toowoomba councils and provide avenues of land transport for local produce, passengers, and services. Cross border connectivity and mobility can only be beneficial in this respect.

