History matters: Shopping in the 1950s

Many of our shopping habits have changed radically since online shopping, with now so many completely contactless transactions.
In my childhood shopping was more of a sociable transaction.
In the 1950s occasionally I would watch deliveries to my grandmother's house in then dusty Macquarie Street.
Milk jugs or bigger containers with a note of the amount needed and the cash payment would trustingly be left on the doorstep for the early morning friendly, chatty milkman doing the round with his horse-drawn cart.
He'd dip milk from his bulk supply, fill the container, pocket the cash, and run on to the next house, following his horse who kept ambling along.
Bread was similarly delivered and the manure from the horses was eagerly shovelled up by the keen gardeners.
The butchers and grocer's staff also called for the orders and returned later with the parcels in a large sturdy basket.
The Rawleigh's man came to the back door where consultation would be held over the purchases from his suitcase - my grandmother usually bought boot polish, custard powder, ointments, vanilla, or shoelaces.
The iceman with hessian-covered shoulders balancing the large block of ice trotted up to the back door to re-fill the ice chest.
It was the heyday of the department stores, Mackenzies and Kwong Sings that sold everything and had strange department names such as Haberdashery, (mainly small articles for sewing) Manchester, (sheets and towels), Drapery (materials), Ironmongery, (domestic iron goods) Showroom (Ladies Apparel), Hosiery etc.
In the Grocery department there was a handy chair beside the counter - where the customer gave the order, to be carefully written up in indelible pencil (when not in use, pencils often stored behind the salesman's ear), in the carbon copy order book and then the wait for the groceries, often drawn from bags and other bulk containers, to be weighed and parcelled up.
Paper bags were flipped over to make pig's ears on the corners and brown paper parcels tied and then the fascinating technique of breaking the string on itself.
No cash register, but a 'flying fox' to whiz the metal container of money and docket up to the cashier perched high above the counter.
The Berlei lady would come regularly to assist with the correct fitting of brassieres and corsets. Lady shoppers were formally hatted, gloved and wore stockings.
