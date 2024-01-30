Trio of transformative bushfire recovery projects reach fruition

The project received $592,376 and was conducted in partnership with GLENRAC. The project has delivered the successful supply and installation of rural address signage for up to 2,700 eligible rural properties in the Glen Innes Severn Council Local Government Area. This allows emergency services to locate properties, their entrances quickly, during critical event timeframe periods, ultimately saving valuable time that can be allocated to servicing more properties at a faster rate during emergency event periods.