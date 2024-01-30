Trio of transformative bushfire recovery projects reach fruition

Three major projects funded by the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants have been unveiled by the Glen Innes Severn Council.
Federal representatives including The Honourable Barnaby Joyce MP, Member for New England joined Glen Innes Severn council Mayor, Rob Banham and the community in celebrating these transformative projects.
Mr Joyce said these important projects, such as the upgrades to signage and supply of water to support communities in an emergency, are only understood by those that experience them, they are necessary and lifesaving.
"These grants have funded a broad range of recovery and resilience projects, from social and community wellbeing right through to projects that support local jobs, small businesses and infrastructure," Mr Joyce said.
"It is important that we fund projects based on need and merit and which offer a lasting and tangible impact, tailored to local needs and conditions," he said.
Glen Innes Severn Council Mayor Rob Banham said it was a significant day for the Glen Innes Severn community to witness the culmination of collaborative efforts in rebuilding and rejuvenating the region.
"These projects are a collective achievement, and I extend my deepest appreciation to the Australian Government and everyone who contributed to making them a reality," Cr Banham said.
The three completed projects are the
Youth and Sporting Precinct Upgrades and Connectivity - Upgraded Skate Park and new Sporting Precinct shared pathways
The project was allocated a total of $738,523 of funding and is being delivered in two components.
External contractors, CONVIC were engaged by Council to redevelop the existing skate park, combining old with new, to create a space for skaters to showcase their skills and creativity. Every detail was carefully considered, from classic elements to modern architecture with artistic elements that safely push the boundaries of skating.
The second component of the project involves the construction of the shared pathway route - connecting the Sports Precinct with Taylor Street, up to Glen Innes Public School and St Joseph's School. Construction for this component is expected to commence late January 2024.
Pinkett War Memorial Hall and Reserve Resilience Upgrades
On behalf of Glen Innes Severn Council, the project was managed by the Pinkett Recreation Reserve and Hall 355 Committee and was allocated $72,691 of funding.
Project deliverables were increased critical water storage - providing more water for human/livestock use during varied events held at the grounds, enabling adequate water storage for fire protection of grounds and facilities, during an emergency bushfire event.
Replacement of old deteriorating wooden 'main arena' fencing with steel fencing, ensuring the safety of livestock containment during an emergency event. This now marks the completion of the fencing upgrades which will provide a safe area for equestrian events.
It also saw the installation Reverse Cycle air conditioning.
Rural Address Signage
The project received $592,376 and was conducted in partnership with GLENRAC. The project has delivered the successful supply and installation of rural address signage for up to 2,700 eligible rural properties in the Glen Innes Severn Council Local Government Area. This allows emergency services to locate properties, their entrances quickly, during critical event timeframe periods, ultimately saving valuable time that can be allocated to servicing more properties at a faster rate during emergency event periods.
The outcome of this initiative will assist with positive mental stress outcomes with emergency crew staff, volunteers and rural landholders during high stress periods of bushfire and other disasters. The Rural Address Signage project is expected to be completed by 31 March 2024.
These projects received grant funding from the Australian Government and is supported by Glen Innes Severn Council.
